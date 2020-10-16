Trump news - live: President condemned for refusal to denounce far-right QAnon conspiracists at town hall

Donald Trump sparred with NBC town hall moderator Savannah Guthrie on Thursday night as she took the US president to task for refusing to disavow QAnon, a right-wing conspiracy theory whose cultish adherents believe a Satanic cabal of Democratic politicians and Hollywood celebrities run a secret child sex trafficking ring out of Washington, DC.

The president, who was taking part in the event instead of squaring off against Joe Biden in a second election debate, claimed not to know about the group labelled a terror threat by the FBI but did say: “They are very strongly against paedophilia, and I agree with that.” Guthrie later likened him to a ”crazy uncle" for retweeting another wild theory about the killing of terrorist Osama bin Laden in 2011.

Trump also insisted that the US had "rounded the corner" on coronavirus, even as the country’s total number of cases surpassed 8m overnight, while being as evasive about his own testing for the virus as he was regarding his murky financial affairs. Biden, meanwhile, took part in a calm discussion of policy on rival network ABC, taking questions from the audience long after the broadcast had concluded.

• US election polling news - Biden maintains double-digit lead over Trump as Obama warns it 'will be close'