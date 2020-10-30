Trump news – live: Ilhan Omar dubs president a 'neglected child', while he says Biden would let 'rioters' fun government

For someone campaigning in Michigan, Donald Trump spent a whole lot of time talking about Minnesota. The president said Ilhan Omar doesn't love the US and would help deliver the election, while comparing George Floyd protests in Minneapolis to Berlin at the height of World War Two.BREA

The majority of Americans, meanwhile, believe Trump has harmed the standing of the US in the world, according to an exclusive poll for The Independent.

Whether or not that's a strong enough rebuke to lose Trump the presidency, Trump will find out from the privacy of the White House rather than the election night party in his Washington, DC hotel.

âº For more on the race for the White House, follow our dedicated US election polling liveblog