Trump news – live: President cancels G7 over coronavirus fears as Republican senators accused of ‘insider trading’ on early outbreak warning and all 40m Californians ordered to stay at home

Donald Trump has cancelled the upcoming G7 summit with world leaders due to be held at Camp David in Maryland in June over the threat posed by the coronavirus. It will now be carried out remotely as a teleconference.

A number of US senators, notably Republicans Richard Burr and Kelly Loeffler, have meanwhile been accused of “insider trading” after it emerged they had dumped stock options in response to a briefing on the outbreak on 24 January, with even Fox News host Tucker Carlson joining in the outrage and calling on Burr to resign.

In California, 40m citizens are being ordered to stay indoors as the crisis deepens and Americans are warned against overseas travel until further notice by the State Department.

