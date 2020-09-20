Trump news - live: President calls himself 'Donald Prump' at campaign rally and says he will rush through RBG replacement

Donald Trump struggled through a dark and highly misleading campaign rally on Saturday evening, in which he suggested he had already won the Nobel Peace Prize and revealed he had attempted to blackmail TikTok.

The US president, who is behind rival candidate Joe Biden in national polling, mispronounced a number of words during the 90-minute speech on Saturday evening in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

The rally came amid continuing fallout over the death of Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the intensifying fight over her successor.

Mr Trump said he planned to nominate a candidate - likely a woman - next week.