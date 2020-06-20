Trump news – live: President's staff members working at Tulsa rally test positive for Covid-19 as police arrest peaceful protester at event

REUTERS

Police have arrested a woman wearing a shirt that reads “I Can’t Breathe” outside of Donald Trump’s rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, as reports indicate six of the president's staffers working on logistics for the event have tested positive for Covid-19.

“Somebody has to do this,” the woman said as she sat on the floor of an empty area outside of the president’s rally, donning a black face mask. Police can be seen saying to her, “they’ve asked you to leave” before eventually picking her up, placing her in handcuffs and loading her into a vehicle.

The rally comes after Mr Trump tweeted: “Please understand, you will not be treated like you have been in New York, Seattle, or Minneapolis. It will be a much different scene!" He’s meanwhile celebrating a court ruling that allowed his ex-national security adviser’s book to go forward with its release, albeit setting the stage for potential criminal charges against the former White House adviser.

