Trump news: Trump campaigns in Las Vegas church as Biden slams president on coronavirus in North Carolina

Donald Trump dances on stage after speaking during a campaign rally in Janesville, Wisconsin on Saturday (EPA)

Donald Trump campaigned in Nevada on Sunday, receiving a blessing from pastors at a Las Vegas church who appeared to pray for his re-election.

The president has also been accused of "inciting domestic terrorism" over his response to an alleged plot by right-wing militia to kidnap the governor of Michigan.

At a rally in the state on Saturday, Mr Trump targeted Gretchen Whitmer several times, criticising Michigan’s rules to stop the spread of coronavirus, calling her “dishonest” and making light of a plan uncovered by the FBI to kidnap her.

As White House officials and the Trump campaign send mixed signals about the coronavirus pandemic and the efficacy of masks to combat the spread of the disease, his Democratic rival Joe Biden slammed the president’s response.

He also criticised recent remarks from the president at his rallies, including his assertion that the US had “turned a corner” as infections skyrocket.

The US reported nearly 70,000 cases on Friday, the highest number of recorded infections in July, as several states broke single-day case records.

National polling and surveys in crucial battleground states have shown Mr Biden in the lead, though the former vice president’s campaign has stressed that the race is much closer than reports suggest.

With Election Day less than three weeks ago, Mr Biden campaigned in North Carolina, emerging as a fresh battleground that has not voted for a Democratic president since Barack Obama’s narrow victory in 2008.

More than 26 million Americans have already cast their ballots in 2020 elections, as early voting began in a majority of states this week.

Meanwhile, thousands of mostly young women in masks rallied in the American capital and other US cities, urging voters to oppose Mr Trump and his fellow Republican candidates in the upcoming elections.

Read more

Las Vegas church blesses Trump ‘second wind’ for re-election

Michigan governor pushes back against Trump rally chants

Biden dominating Trump in TV ad-spending wars

Lara Trump claims Biden suffering ‘cognitive decline’

Trump is clinging to crowd size as a measure of his success