Trump news - live: President appears to break mask rules at North Carolina rally as DoJ makes 'unprecedented' move to represent him in E Jean Carroll case

US president Donald Trump during a campaign event on Tuesday (Getty Images)

Donald Trump appeared to break coronavirus measures with a campaign event in North Carolina on Tuesday in which he boasted about crowds “bigger than they were four years ago".

The US president, whose supporters were widely unmasked and packed together, went on the attack against the state’s Democratic governor for not reopening amid the pandemic, despite the American death toll nearing 190,000.

Mr Trump also condemned Joe Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris, for being “[an] insult to our country”, as he once more mispronounced her name.

