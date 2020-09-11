Trump news: President boasts about Nobel Prize nomination and says it’s a good thing he gets on so well with Putin

After a series of revelations from the upcoming book of Bob Woodward, Donald Trump called the veteran journalist a "whack job" as he tried to combat days of negative publicity at a Michigan campaign rally on Thursday.

The president compared himself to British prime minister Winston Churchill during World War II, saying he played down the coronavirus threat to "keep calm and carry on".

And he wasn't giving away classified nuclear secrets to foreign enemies, as reported by Mr Woodward, he was just saying the US has the greatest weapons in the world.

A major piece of news from the book, titled Rage, that the president didn't address was his bragging about protecting Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman from US scrutiny following the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

That doesn't neatly fit in with the list of accomplishments in the Middle East the president read off during the rally that lead to his Nobel Peace Prize nomination this week. Trump "doesn't say this out of ego", but Barack Obama got one and didn't do even do anything.

The president didn't forget about Joe Biden, of course, aiming his rhetoric against the Democratic candidate's record on law, with no city, town or suburb being safe. If the far left lunatics take over in November, Antifa members would move into the suburbs.

Trump's defence wasn't focused only on Mr Woodward's book. Michael Cohen, who worked as Mr Trump’s personal lawyer and fixer, has also released book about the president. In his book, he said American evangelical leader Jerry Falwell Jr only backed the president after they made sure personal “racy” pictures were not released to the public.