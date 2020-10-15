Trump - news live: President tells rally he'll jail people for a year for burning American flag if re-elected

Donald Trump has denied that he is lagging behind Joe Biden in the national polls, telling Fox Business he regards all mainstream media forecasts as “fake” and denying that his latest campaign rallies amount to coronavirus superspreader events, insisting his crowds do wear face masks while falsely claiming the Centres for Disease Control (CDC) doubts their efficacy.

Nevertheless, the president is losing to Biden by as much as 17 points some surveys and only last night he acknowledged his fears that he could lose Iowa, admitting in Des Moines: "For me to only be up six [in Iowa], I'm a little bit concerned, I'll tell you that."

The Trump campaign has now latched onto recent reports about Hunter Biden, Mr Biden’s son, in an effort to boost support among voters less than 20 days before the election. A report in the New York Post has alleged a direct link between Mr Biden and his son’s business dealings with Ukraine, all of which the Biden campaign has strongly denied.