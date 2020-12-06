Trump news — live: Giuliani tests positive for Covid as president continues barrage of election misinformation
Donald Trump has been criticised for hosting a “deranged” rally in Georgia on Saturday, at which thousands of attendees were pictured not wearing face masks or adhering to social distancing measures, as breaking news reports indicate his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, has tested positive for Covid-19.
At the event, the outgoing president appeared to publicly acknowledge that his time in the White House was over. He was speaking to encourage his followers to vote for senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, although he mostly spoke about what his administration would have done over the next four years – seeming to acknowledge that his time in power is over.
Mr Trump’s supporters gave Fox News’ correspondent a hostile reception at the rally, after the network fell out of favour with Mr Trump when it called the election in Joe Biden’s favour last month. Mr Giuliani meanwhile reportedly tested positive for the novel virus just days after he appeared without a face mask before a Michigan oversight committee in his bid to overturn the election results.