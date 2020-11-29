Trump news live: President to return to DC from weekend retreat as court rejects election challenge
Donald Trump’s claim of mass voter fraud suffered another setback after Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court dismissed a lawsuit attempting to invalidate the state’s mail-in ballots from the 2020 election.
The state’s Democratic attorney general, Josh Shapiro, called the decision “another win for democracy”.
The president has spent the weekend in Camp David with his family, playing golf on Saturday with his sons, and will return to Washington DC later on Sunday.