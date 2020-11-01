Trump news - live: Obama lets rip on president at Biden rally as Mexico protesters burn effigy

Barack Obama called Joe Biden his “brother” as he accused Donald Trump of failing to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously.

Mr Obama, the 44th US president, urged Democrats to go to the polls, telling them: “Three days until the most important election of our lifetime — and that includes mine, which was pretty important.”

Meanwhile, protesters in Mexico burned effigies of Mr Trump and a border patrol agent on the US border, condemning the president’s migration policies and calling on Americans to reject him at the ballot box on Tuesday.

