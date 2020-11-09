Trump news - live: President ‘terminates’ defence secretary and is already ‘considering’ 2024 run

Donald Trump 's inner cicle have been told the president is not backing down on his objections to the result of the US presidential election after losing to Joe Biden, as the first lady, Melania Trump, is reportedly planning to leave him and end their 15-year marriage.

“Melania is counting every minute until he is out of office and she can divorce,” former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman told The Mail on Sunday, suggesting Mrs Trump would wait until January to save the president the “ultimate humiliation” of leaving his side while still in office and avoid any possible retaliation.

Meanwhile, a hotline set up by the Trump team to allow members of the public to report instances of suspected “voter fraud” with a view to further investigation in support of the president’s legal objections to the result have been overrun with prank calls, with the Lincoln Project and TikTok users among those encouraging followers to flood the line with spoof messages.

