Trump news – live: Lawyer behind ‘biblical’ fraud claim cut loose as Biden readies new administration

Donald Trump’s campaign legal team has distanced itself from firebrand conservative lawyer Sidney Powell, who claimed multiple conspiracy theories and vowed to "blow up" Georgia with a "biblical" court filing.

"Sidney Powell is practicing law on her own. She is not a member of the Trump Legal Team. She is also not a lawyer for the President in his personal capacity," said the president’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who had only days previously appeared onstage with her at a Trump legal team press conference. It comes as Mr Trump's increasingly tenuous efforts to reverse his election loss could be dealt a lethal blow on Monday with Michigan set to certify its results and Pennsylvania likely to move a step closer to doing so.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden, working in his home state of Delaware, has pushed ahead with his transition plans despite the lack of cooperation from the current administration. He is expected to name Antony Blinken as the next US secretary of state as he prepares to undo Mr Trump's "America First" foreign policy.