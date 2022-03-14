Trump news - live: Ex-president calls Putin ‘driven’ as he warns invasion could lead to third world war

Donald Trump speculated that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could potentially lead to a third world war, as he took a shot at Joe Biden for his response to Vladimir Putin’s aggression.

“This could lead to World War III. I see what’s happening,” he said during a rally in South Carolina on Saturday, adding that his successor can still “end this tragedy without getting Americans snared into a gruesome and very bloody war.”

Meanwhile, a former US ambassador to Ukraine said that transcripts revealing Mr Trump’s attempts to withhold congressionally approved military aid from Ukraine during a 2019 phone call with Volodymyr Zelensky likely emboldened the Russian president.

“I think it certainly plays a part. I think Putin saw how Trump viewed Ukraine … as a pawn,” Marie Yovanovitch told NBC on Sunday.

Mr Trump was impeached for the first time following a congressional inquiry finding that he sought to withhold military aid and an invitation to the White House in exchange for President Zelensky’s announcement of an investigation into his Mr Biden, and to promote a conspiracy theory that Ukraine – not Russia – interfered in 2016 elections.

‘Trump’s Ukraine phone call central to impeachment may have emboldened Putin’

04:33 , Namita Singh

“The release of that transcript showed the world that we had an administration that was willing to trade our national security for personal and political gain,” she said.

Alex Woodward has the details:

Trump warns against third world war

04:32 , Namita Singh

Former president Donald Trump speculated that Russia’s attack on Ukraine could potentially lead to a third world war.

“This could lead to World War III. I see what’s happening,” he told supporters during a rally in Florence on Saturday. “Because if you think Putin’s gonna stop, it’s gonna get worse and worse. He’s not gonna accept it. And we don’t have anybody to talk to him. You had somebody to talk to him with me. Nobody was ever tougher on Russia than me.”

Read the details in this report by Eric Garcia:

