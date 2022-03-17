Trump news - live: Marjorie Taylor Greene panned as ‘useful idiot’ for Putin

Critics are slamming Georgia representative Marjorie Taylor Greene as one of Vladimir Putin’s “useful idiots” after the Republican gave a speech with numerous false or misleading claims about the Ukraine invasion that echoed Russian talking points.

Donald Trump meanwhile has used the occasion of Volodymyr Zelensky’s virtual address to Congress to brag about his supposed rescue of the Nato alliance – this despite his history of derogatory remarks about the alliance.

“People forget so quickly, with the help of the Fake News, that it was me that got the 20 out of 28 delinquent Nato countries to start paying the money that they owed in order to rebuild a floundering Nato,” the former president claimed.

His son, Donald Trump Jr, has been mocked on social media after he suggested his father should join America’s Nato allies for high-stakes talks about the war in Ukraine.

He said sending President Joe Biden to talks would “embolden our enemies further” whereas his father would “get something done”.

In Capitol riot investigation news, far-right extremist and sometime-Trump adviser Steve Bannon attended a US District Court where the contempt of Congress case brought against him by the 6 January committee is being heard.

On a Gettr live stream from outside the building he told his followers: “This is all noise. We are dedicated to take down the illegitimate Biden regime and stop it in its tracks every day of the week. And we’re doing a pretty good job.”

Bannon orders followers to "take down the illegitimate Biden regime"

Trump brags about supposedly saving Nato

Donald Trump Jr is mocked for saying his father should join Nato talks

Jan 6 documents reveal detailed plan to storm government buildings

Marjorie Taylor Greene panned as 'useful idiot' for Putin after speech

Tim Kaine pans GOP's 'wild' attack on Biden's Supreme Court

A Virginia Democrat derided the GOP’s labelling of President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee as “soft on crime” on Thursday and characterised the “wild” criticism of her as unserious.

Mr Kaine spoke to The Independent in the Capitol basement after one of his Republican counterparts, Sen Josh Hawley of Missouri, tore into Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s sentencing record on cases of individuals convicted for possessing child sexual abuse images.

John Bowden reports from Capitol Hill.

Tim Kaine pans GOP’s ‘wild’ attack on Biden’s SCOTUS pick Ketanji Brown Jackson

Today, the White House is proud to continue the tradition of a vibrant green fountain for St. Patrick’s Day. ☘️ pic.twitter.com/ZAaqxTV7IL — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 17, 2022

White House’s China ‘pivot’ complicated by Russian invasion of Ukraine

President Joe Biden set out to finally complete the “pivot to Asia,” a long sought adjustment of U.S. foreign policy to better reflect the rise of America’s most significant military and economic competitor: China.

But Russia‘s brutal invasion of Ukraine has made that vexing move even more complicated. China’s government has vacillated between full embrace and more measured responses as Russian President Vladimir Putin prosecutes his war, making the decisions for Biden far more layered.

Biden's China 'pivot' complicated by Russia's war in Ukraine

Koch Industries won’t leave Russia

Koch Industries says it will not pull its business out of Russia, defying the trend set by other corporations of suspending their in-country operations to protest the invasion of Ukraine.

According to the Washington Post, the company, one of the largest privately-owned businesses in the US, employs 122,000 people around the world, with just over 600 working at a subsidiary, Guardian Industries, inside Russia.

The company said it would continue its operations in Russia because to do otherwise would put its “employees there at greater risk and do more harm than good.”

Graig Graziosi reports.

Koch Industries won’t join the more than 400 companies who have left Russia

The lone ‘no’ votes to revoke Russia’s trade status

424-8, House easily passes bill to revoke Russia’s normal trade status, sending bill to Senate. The lone NO votes:

Boebert

Massie

Gaetz

Biggs

Greene

Bishop

Roy

Grothman — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 17, 2022

Some GOP states seek new police units for election probes

Republicans responding to the myth of widespread voter fraud are turning to a new tactic to appease voters who believe the claims: election police.

The efforts to establish law enforcement units dedicated to investigating election crimes come as Republican lawmakers and governors move to satisfy the millions of voters in their party who believe former President Donald Trump‘s false claims that widespread voter fraud cost him reelection in 2020.

Some GOP states seek new police units for election probes

North Carolina AG asks for probe in Mark Meadows voter registration

The North Carolina Attorney General’s office has asked the State Bureau of Investigations to look into the voter registration of Mark Meadows, Trump’s former chief of staff, per a department spokesperson, Charles Bethea of The New Yorker reports.

NEW: The North Carolina Attorney General's office has asked the State Bureau of Investigations to look into the voter registration of Mark Meadows, Trump's former chief of staff, per a department spokesperson. My @NewYorker report (below) prompted the investigation: https://t.co/WTvjfm0wIJ — Charles Bethea (@charlesbethea) March 17, 2022

As White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows aggressively pursued baseless theories that his boss, Donald Trump, lost the 2020 election because of voter fraud.

The New Yorker investigation dug up Mr Meadows’ voter registration form, and found something unusual.

On the line where he was supposed to write his home address, the Republican reportedly put down 495 McConnell Rd, Scaly Mountain, North Carolina – the address of a mobile home he’s never owned.

Mark Meadows may have committed voter fraud, report says

American teacher whose wife was too sick to flee Ukraine has died

A 68-year-old American man has died in the city of Chernihiv in Ukraine as Russian forces struck the city, local authorities have said.

James Whitney Hill, often called Jimmy or Jim by friends, died when Russia performed heavy artillery attacks on unarmed civilians, according to The New York Times.

Mr Hill’s identity was confirmed by Anton Gerashenko, an advisor at the Ukrainian Interior Ministry.

He had traveled to Chernihiv in December so that his partner Ira could be treated for multiple sclerosis. They had become trapped at a regional hospital there.

American teacher whose wife was too sick to flee Ukraine has died

GOP legislator asks trans teen if they will ‘go through the procedure’

When 14-year-old Avery Jackson appeared before a legislative committee in Missouri this month to testify against a bill that would ban transgender women and girls from participating in school sports, a Republican state senator asked invasive questions about their body.

Alex Woodward reports.

Missouri Republican asks transgender teen if they will ‘go through the procedure’

Josh Hawley goes after Biden Supreme Court pick for record on sex offenders

A right-wing senator whose support of the protesters who subsequently attacked the Capitol last year – and who became the stuff of headlines and furious editorials – is now speaking out against the judicial record of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, Joe Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court.

Josh Hawley delivered his criticism of Ms Jackson in a lengthy Twitter thread published on Thursday morning.

The Hawley criticism even got a mention in Thursday’s White House press briefing:

The @PressSec responds to Sen. @HawleyMO criticism saying that "in the vast majority of cases involving child sex crimes and sentences," the sentences handed down by Judge Jackson "were consistent with or above what the government" recommends. — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) March 17, 2022

John Bowden reports from Washington, DC.

Josh Hawley goes after Biden Supreme Court pick for record on sex offenders

House votes to strip Russia and Belarus of favoured trade status

The US House of Representatives backed legislation on Thursday that would remove “most favoured nation” trade status for Russia and Belarus over the invasion of Ukraine, which would allow higher tariffs on imports from the two countries.

The House voted 424 to 8 in support of the bill.

Reuters

Russia warns it has the ‘might’ to put enemies ‘in their place’

Russia has issued a harsh warning to the United States and its allies, threatening to put the West in its “place”.

The menacing words come from Dmitry Medvedev, a former Russian president and current deputy secretary of the country’s Security Council. On Thursday, Mr Medvedev accused Western nations of a “disgusting” anti-Russian conspiracy.

Nathan Place has the latest on the threat.

Russia warns it has the ‘might’ to put enemies ‘in their place’

Fewer Americans file for jobless claims last week

Fewer Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week as layoffs continue to fall amid a strong job market rebound.

Jobless claims fell by 15,000 to 214,000 for the week ending March 12, down from the previous week’s 229,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

Fewer Americans file for jobless claims last week

Marjorie Taylor Greene panned as ‘useful idiot’ for Putin for conspiracy-laden speech

Critics are slamming Georgia representative Marjorie Taylor Greene as one of Vladimir Putin’s “useful idiots” after the Republican gave a speech on Wednesday with numerous false or misleading claims about the Ukraine invasion that echoed Russian talking points.

Josh Marcus reports.

Marjorie Taylor Greene called Putin’s ‘useful idiot’ after conspiracy theory speech

Blinken retweets viral Arnie clip appealing to people of Russia

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has retweeted a viral video posted by Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Mr Blinken says that in addition to the brutal violence in Ukraine perpetuated by the Kremlin, “we are also seeing a war of the truth versus tyranny”.

He adds: “As @ Schwarzenegger explains, we do not blame the people of Russia, and we need you to know what your government is hiding from you.”

The former governor of California and movie star addresses the video message to his “dear Russian friends and Russian soldiers serving in Ukraine”.

He says there are “things going on in the world that are being kept from you, terrible things that you should know about”.

After explaining what is going on in Ukraine, Mr Schwarzenegger asks the Russian people to help him spread the truth about the human catastrophe that is happening there.

Watch the full video below:

We are not just witnessing a brutal, violent Kremlin-led attack on the Ukrainian people, we are witnessing a war of the truth vs. tyranny. As @Schwarzenegger explains, we do not blame the people of Russia, and we need you to know what your government is hiding from you. https://t.co/QK8zhwsOnR — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) March 17, 2022

Biden and Xi to meet for talks on Russia-Ukraine crisis

President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet virtually on Friday to discuss Russia’s war in Ukraine and managing competition between the US and China.

The two are meeting as Russia shows few signs of relenting on its assault of Ukraine.

“This is part of our ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication between the United States and the [People’s Republic of China],” a statement from the White House said.

Eric Garcia reports from Washington, DC.

Biden and Xi to meet for talks on Russia-Ukraine crisis

Roger Stone has a wild plan to reinstall Trump as president

There’s a lot of “ifs” in this...

Roger Stone has a plan to install Trump as POTUS: After GOP takes the House, make Trump Speaker. Then wait for Biden’s Cabinet to remove him from office via the 25th Amendment. Then impeach Kamala Harris for denying the effectiveness of Ivermectin. Then make Trump POTUS. Voila! pic.twitter.com/vTcA1lThea — The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) March 17, 2022

Blinken confirms death of American citizen in Ukraine

Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed that an American citizen was killed in Ukraine on Thursday. He did not provide additional information.

Sec. Antony Blinken confirmed that an American citizen was killed in Ukraine on Thursday — but did not provide additional information pic.twitter.com/oUNfbP5sJm — NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 17, 2022

Blinken: US documenting potential Russian war crimes in Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday said he agreed with President Joe Biden’s characterisation of Russian atrocities in Ukraine as “war crimes” and said US officials are currently collecting evidence that could be used to prove such crimes were committed.

Andrew Feinberg reports for The Independent from Washington, DC.

Blinken says US documenting potential Russian war crimes in Ukraine

Infamous Jan 6 rioter in court later today

Danny Rodriguez, the 6 January rioter who famously broke down during interrogation and tearily confessed his participation in the insurrection, will be appearing in court virtually today as his case proceeds.

Mr Rodriguez admitted during a police interview that he attacked police officer Michael Fanone, who has become one of the most important critics of the Republican leadership’s response to the events of 6 January 2021.

Judge ABJ ruled in December that Danny Rodriguez's confession to the FBI is admissible at trial: https://t.co/Dxg3WrhHsk — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) March 17, 2022

St Patrick’s Day: Irish PM’s Covid-19 case scrambles DC celebrations

President Joe Biden‘s plans to celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day were scrambled Thursday after Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin tested positive for Covid-19.

Biden was supposed to host Mr Martin for a day of festivities, but those events have been reimagined as the Irish leader isolates at Blair House across the street from the White House.

The two leaders held a virtual bilateral meeting and Mr Martin will sat out the annual “Friends of Ireland Luncheon” at the Capitol that Mr Biden attended.

The president will go ahead with a White House reception planned for Thursday evening, but Mr Martin will not attend.

Biden's St. Patrick's Day scrambled by Irish PM's COVID case

Zelensky staffer praises Biden’s support of Ukraine

Andriy Yermak, the head of Volodymyr Zelensky’s office, followed up a CNN interview with a message of thanks for Joe Biden – one that takes the edge off some Republicans’ claims about him and his predecessor...

Grateful to 🇺🇸, our reliable partner. The @POTUS does more for 🇺🇦 than any of his predecessors. — Andriy Yermak (@AndriyYermak) March 17, 2022

ICYMI: Hardcore Republican tries to save his Trump endorsement

Mo Brooks, an Alabama Congressman who spoke at the White House rally on 6 January 2021, has put out an ad boasting of his pride in taking part in the event – a gesture that comes just after Mr Trump said in an interview that he was “disappointed” in his devoted ally and was considering reallocating his endorsement to a challenger.

Eric Garcia has the story:

Mo Brooks releases January 6 ad as Trump hints he may withdraw his endorsement

Alyssa Farah Griffin: 'I do not want to see that man ever be president again’

Alyssa Farah Griffin, the former Trump White House director of strategic communications, has been guest hosting ABC’s The View this week to give a conservative angle to the show’s daily discussions.

On Thursday’s edition she reiterated her opposition to former President Donald Trump seeking office again.

“As somebody who regrettably worked for Donald Trump, I do not want to see that man ever be president again,” she said.

“I want to see credible Republicans who represent the party I once was so proud of challenge him,” Ms Farah continued. “Put a Larry Hogan [governor of Maryland] on stage against him.”

She added: “Larry Hogan can’t win this year, but show what a real credible Republican looks like.”

Here’s the clip:

"As somebody who regrettably worked for Donald Trump, I do not want to see that man ever be president again.”



Trump's former WH Communications Director @Alyssafarah speaks out about his potential 2024 run and urges "credible Republicans" to run against him. pic.twitter.com/OhDMPBsA0z — The Recount (@therecount) March 17, 2022

Will Mar-a-Lago survive climate change?

Donald Trump has recently taken to joking that rising sea levels are in fact good news for him because they will “create more oceanfront property”, a characteristically callous take on an issue that threatens millions of other Florida residents with risk of disaster and/or displacement.

But for all his blithe talk, Mr Trump himself is vulnerable to the rising water, living as he does at his low-lying resort at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach – where two-thirds of all properties are designated as a “special flood hazard area” by FEMA.

Louise Boyle has this report on what the climate emergency could mean for the sometime president’s sunshine state lair.

Trump says sea-level rise is good for homes. Shall we take a look at Mar-a-Lago?

Election fraud conspiracy theories: what’s happening in Wisconsin?

Much of the Wisconsin Republican Party has not only bought into Donald Trump’s lie that the 2020 election was stolen, but also pushed a formal investigation of the non-existent fraud that supposedly threw their state to Joe Biden.

With Mr Trump himself making greatly exaggerated claims about what that investigation has found, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Molly Beck has this rundown of the divisions between the relatively moderate party leaders, who are endorsing the idea of widespread election fraud but not calling for the vote to be thrown out, and their more zealous colleagues and supporters.

Even though Vos isn't touching the idea of decertification, it's incredibly significant to have perhaps the most powerful GOP lawmaker in the state publicly saying that there was widespread fraud in the 2020 election. That idea is just as much a lie as the idea of decertification — Sam Levine (@srl) March 17, 2022

Bannon orders followers to “take down the illegitimate Biden regime”

Far-right extremist and sometime Trump adviser Steve Bannon yesterday attended a US District Court where the contempt of Congress case brought against him by the 6 January committee is being heard – and on a Gettr live stream from outside the building he had this to say to his followers:

“This is all noise. We are dedicated to take down the illegitimate Biden regime and stop it in its tracks every day of the week. And we're doing a pretty good job.”

Steve Bannon vows to "take down the illegitimate Biden regime" seconds before walking into U.S. District Court where he is facing contempt of Congress charges over Jan. 6. pic.twitter.com/NQ7zEgiTfW — David Edwards (@DavidEdwards) March 16, 2022

Mr Bannon, who also called for “a populist, nationalist uprising at the polls to take down the Democratic Party”, is under investigation for his alleged dealings with various players in the 6 January riot – the day before which he told his podcast listeners that “all hell is going to break loose”.

John Bowden has the story.

Former Trump aide Bannon tells followers to ‘take down the illegitimate Biden regime’

Liz Cheney accuses Marjorie Taylor Greene of siding with Kremlin

In a video statement addressing the nation, Marjorie Taylor Greene cautioned against the US entering a war with Russia, suggesting that it wouldn’t be like any conflict in Iraq or Afghanistan.

“This is an 8-year long smouldering conflict in which peace agreements have been routinely violated by both sides,” the Republican representative from Georgia warned.

In response, Rep Liz Cheney called out her Republican counterpart in Georgia for siding with the invading nation.

“Only the Kremlin and their useful idiots would call that ‘a conflict in which peace agreements have been violated by both sides’” Ms Cheney tweeted Thursday.

Putin is targeting and slaughtering civilians in a brutal unprovoked war against Ukraine, a sovereign democratic nation.



Only the Kremlin and their useful idiots would call that “a conflict in which peace agreements have been violated by both sides.”



pic.twitter.com/Ld9WomOStd — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) March 17, 2022

The centrepiece of the speech, however, is Ms Greene’s repetition of a top Kremlin disinformation line: that the 2014 protests that overthrew the pro-Russian president of Ukraine were in fact cover for a US-backed coup.

Read more on Ms Greene’s latest intervention below...

Marjorie Taylor Greene falsely claims Ukraine’s government set up by US-backed coup

ICYMI: Why Putin has the support of the American far right

Out of war comes the strangest discourse, and the strangest of the strange when it comes to Ukraine is the Republican Party’s affection for Putin, writes The Independent’s Holly Baxter.

The leading voice for conservatism in America has somehow fractured along lines no time traveller from the 1960s, 70s, 80s or 90s would believe. Her analysis posits why so many on the far right are sympathetic to a Russian version of events, even as many of them are keen to distance themselves from allegations of being essentially Russian propagandists.

Why far-right Republicans are praising Putin

14:30 , Andrew Naughtie

In an emailed statement Thursday, sent through Mr Trump’s fundraising arm, Save America, he calls the GOP congresswoman “terrible”, “nasty” and “disloyal”, and berates his bread-and-butter broadcaster - Fox News - for including her on their airwaves.

Fox News is putting on the terrible Nancy Mace of South Carolina at every opportunity they get. Fox Board Member (too bad!) Paul Ryan is pushing her so hard it’s ridiculous. She’s nasty, disloyal, and bad for the Republican Party. Her opponent, Katie Arrington, is wonderful and will do a much better job for both South Carolina and the Republican Party. Katie Arrington has my Complete and Total Endorsement!

Statement by Donald Trump

Pro-Trump congressman boasts of Jan 6 role in new ad

Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks, who spoke at the fateful White House rally on 6 January 2021, has released a new ad in which he boasts that he “stood with President Trump” on the day of the Capitol riot.

Mr Brooks currently has the former president’s endorsement in his re-election campaign, but in an interview this week, Mr Trump derided him as “disappointing” and suggested he might back another candidate.

"On Jan. 6, I proudly stood with President Trump to fight against voter fraud." https://t.co/9jPPUWVS8A — David Weigel (@daveweigel) March 17, 2022

Disinformation and propaganda a US problem, too, Russian-born American journalist says

In recent days, Russia’s efforts to spread misinformation about Ukraine has been picked up by conspiracy theorist groups, such as Q-Anon, and even been touted by conservative outlets like Fox News. Host Tucker Carlson, for instance, has recently been accused of spreading Russian conspiracy theories on his own show .

In this MSNBC interview, Russian-born American journalist Julia Ioffe explains the haunting parallels between the Russian propagandist machine and America’s own problem with unverified conspiracy theories being supported and promoted by mainstream news outlets.

“Every time I'm asked by Americans: ‘do Russians really believe this stuff? Like, how can they believe this stuff?’” Ioffe says. “As if we don't have the same thing happening here.”

fired some shots earlier this evening https://t.co/Tw17Gt39ht — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) March 17, 2022

Jimmy Kimmel gives Trump’s ‘tough on Russia’ claims a reality check

Jimmy Kimmel weighed in on Donald Trump’s latest controversy in the late night host’s Wednesday night monologue.

Trump bragged recently at a South Carolina rally that “no one was tougher on Russian than me”.

Kimmel, however, sees evidence pointing to the contrary of the former president’s boasts.

“You know who’s name’s not on the list? The guy who was ‘tougher than anyone’ on Russia,” Kimmel said, referring to the recently released list of sanctioned US officials the Kremlin levied.

“Donald Trump is not on the list. He was so tough on Russia they were scared to put him on the list.”

Anti-Trump Republicans launch campaign to support Arizona Democrat in senate race

Renew America Movement (RAM), a group of anti-Trump Republicans that’s pledged to stand against GOP candidates they deem “radical” ahead of the 2022 midterms, has launched a new ad campaign in support of Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.).

Top Republicans are coming together to help a unifying Democrat keep his Senate seat.



“Republicans for Mark Kelly”



Reaching across the aisle is what will save our democracy. pic.twitter.com/StuWx4BGYS — Miles Taylor (@MilesTaylorUSA) March 17, 2022

The Democratic senator, who won his election in 2020 to serve the remainder of late Republican Sen. John McCain’s term, is seeking re-election in a state that President Biden won by less than a percentage point in 2020.

Report: Lindsey Graham wanted Trump removed on 6 January

Axios has obtained extracts from a new book that sheds light on the goings-on in Congress during Joe Biden’s first year, and one particular anecdote from the day of the Capitol attack is already grabbing attention.

According to This Shall Not Pass, by New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns, a Republican senator phoned the White House during the riot and threatened an effort to remove Donald Trump from office. And that senator was, they say, one of the president’s most dependable senate allies.

On Jan. 6, an enraged Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) telephoned White House counsel Pat Cipollone and told him that if President Trump didn’t act more aggressively to denounce the mob “we’ll be asking you for the 25th Amendment” to remove Trump from office. In an in-person interview with the authors that afternoon, after they all evacuated from the Senate, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) expressed optimism that the riot could become a turning point: “People will say, ‘I don’t want to be associated with that’ ... There will be a rallying effect for a while, the country says: We’re better than this.” Graham suggested Biden was the right man for this time: “I mean, how mad can you get at Joe Biden?”

Mr Graham has since reversed course, repeatedly denigrating the Biden administration while voting against Mr Trump’s impeachment over the riot and obstructing the effort to create a 9/11-style independent commission to investigate it.

Read the report on the book here.

Lindsey Graham (Getty Images)

Trump praises Georgia gubernatorial challenger at Mar-a-Lago fundraiser

Donald Trump last night spoke at a fundraiser for David Perdue, the ex-senator he has endorsed to run against incumbent Georgia Governor Brian Kemp.

Mr Kemp is a Republican, but he refused to endorse Mr Trump’s repeated false claims that his state was stolen for Joe Biden via non-existent electoral fraud; as a result, Mr Trump has backed a challenge in the GOP primary, but so far, Mr Perdue is struggling to make inroads in either fundraising or polling.

Here, as per the mailing list he uses to communicate with supporters, are the remarks Mr Trump delivered at a Perdue fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago last night. It’s a good summary of the attack lines he’s using against Republicans who haven’t been sufficiently enthusiastic about what’s come to be called the “big lie”, a group he is hellbent on purging from the party.

Thank you all for being here to support a true America First warrior and the next governor of the great state of Georgia, David Perdue. David is a fearless and outstanding conservative leader, and he is the ONLY candidate who can beat Stacey “The Hoax” Abrams this November. As a United States Senator, David stood up to the Radical Left—and he was always a champion for strong, secure borders. As governor, David will restore integrity to our elections, he will eliminate the Georgia Income Tax, and he will put PARENTS back in charge of Georgia schools. David truly loves his state and his country, and he has my Complete and Total Endorsement. David is running against Brian Kemp, a horrendous RINO who has betrayed the people of Georgia, and betrayed Republican voters. As governor, Brian Kemp has repeatedly surrendered to Stacey Abrams and the Radical Left: · Kemp allowed himself to be bullied into a disastrous consent decree that effectively abolished signature verification and allowed massive voter fraud to occur throughout the state of Georgia. · True the Vote released bombshell evidence revealing a gigantic illegal ballot harvesting scheme—involving more than 2,000 ballot traffickers—that took place on Kemp’s watch, and he does not even care. · Under Kemp, Georgia officials took $45 million dollars from Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg to fund election-related activities—over 90 percent of which was given to blue areas of the state to bolster Democrat turnout. · He allowed a left-wing organization to mail out 2.2 million absentee ballot applications and place unsecured drop boxes throughout the state. A vote for RINO Brian Kemp in this primary is a vote for Governor Stacey Abrams. A vote for David Perdue is a vote to save Georgia from the Radical Left! Together, we will FIRE Brian Kemp, we will RESTORE Election Integrity in Georgia, and we will Make America Great Again!

Analysis: GOP pounces on Biden after Zelensky’s speech

Reporting from Washington, The Independent’s Andrew Feinberg has this rundown of the Republican response to Volodymyr Zelensky’s congressional address yesterday. As he explains, the party used the address not just to call for more assistance to Ukraine, but to repeat the same attack lines they’ve been using for months:

Shortly after Mr Zelensky finished speaking, [Kevin] McCarthy stepped up to a bank of microphones outside the Capitol Visitors Centre auditorium and renewed some of the same attack lines that have been a standard portion of GOP talking points since the outset of the current crisis. “I’ve had conversations with the president long before this moment came. My advice to him was provide [Ukraine] the armament earlier to deter Putin from ever making this decision, and the entire time President Biden always said it would be the sanctions afterwards. And then when the sanctions came, he said they’d take months to work,” he said.

Read the full article below.

Republicans can’t resist using Zelensky speech to attack Biden

Greene puts up a fight – and makes yet another gaffe

Having not long ago warned of the fascistic excesses of the “gazpacho police”, Marjorie Taylor Greene has now added a new term to the American political lexicon: “commander and chief”.

I tell you what pumpkin.



How about you suit up and report to your commander and chief yourself and tell him your reporting for duty.



You might want to train a little first, the only thing in shape on you and prepared for war is your little Twitter thumbs.@BillKristol https://t.co/b4bbsmUY8k — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) March 16, 2022

The tweet wasn’t one of her best. Her diametrically opposed Republican colleague Adam Kinzinger had this to say...

I mean seriously, if anyone is going to say “commander and chief” it’s her. She literally has no idea it’s commander in chief and I’m zero percent surprised. https://t.co/kpKrkovHIZ — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) March 17, 2022

Explainer: How the Ukraine “biolabs” conspiracy theory got a foothold on the right

The Independent’s Andrew Buncombe takes a look at how a fringe theory pushed by the Kremlin has become a top talking point in certain corners of the far-right commentariat, including for Fox News’s Tucker Carlson – this even as Russia and its assault on Ukraine prove extraordinarily unpopular among the American public.

What are Ukraine ‘biolabs’ and why have they become an obsession for Fox News?

Chris Cuomo turns on ex-colleagues in bid to win CNN payout

Former CNN host Chris Cuomo is demanding a $125m (£954,430) payout from the cable channel for wrongly firing him over his efforts to help his politician brother through a sexual harassment scandal.

Mr Cuomo was dismissed last year after an investigation revealed the extent of his advice and aid to his brother Andrew Cuomo, who was governor of New York state until resigning last August amid numerous allegations of sexual misconduct.

But in a demand for arbitration filed with the dispute resolution firm Jams on Wednesday, Mr Cuomo’s lawyers launched a series of stinging attacks on his former colleagues and bosses, including his counterpart in “bromance” Don Lemon.

Read more:

Chris Cuomo turns on ex-colleagues including Don Lemon in bid to win $125m CNN payout

As Ukraine war rages, diplomats near Iran nuclear agreement

As the war in Ukraine rages on, diplomats trying to salvage the languishing 2015 Iran nuclear deal have been forging ahead with negotiations despite distractions caused by the conflict.

They now appear to be near the cusp of a deal that would bring the US back into the accord and bring Iran back into compliance with limits on its nuclear program.

Read more:

As Ukraine war rages, diplomats near Iran nuclear agreement

Pundit under fire for criticising Zelensky’s outfit at Congress speech

A Republican financier has come under fire for crassly criticising the outfit Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wore during his speech to US lawmakers.

Peter Schiff, a former congressional candidate in Connecticut and the chief economist at Wall Street giant Euro Pacific Capital, took aim at Mr Zelensky at the conclusion of his joint address to Congress on Wednesday morning.

Mr Zelensky made the remarks from his office in Kyiv, dressed in a green t-shirt that’s become a staple of his wartime wardrobe since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine last month.

“I understand times are hard, but doesn’t the President of the #Ukraine own a suit?” Mr Schiff asked.

Read more:

Pundit under fire for criticising Zelensky’s speech outfit during US Congress address

Ex-Congressman Victor Fazio of California dies at 79

Victor Fazio, a Democratic congressman from California who served for 20 years and rose to become an influential party leader in the House, has died. He was 79.

Fazio’s death was announced Wednesday by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, although her office didn’t provide details.

Fazio represented the Sacramento area from 1997 to 1999 and was a member of the House Appropriations and Armed Services committees.

Read more:

Ex-Congressman Victor Fazio of California dies at 79

ICYMI: Trump rules out Pence as 2024 running mate - if he runs

Donald Trump says he wouldn’t have Mike Pence as his running mate in a potential 2024 campaign, deepening the rift between the two Republicans even further.

“I don’t think the people would accept it,” Mr Trump told the conservative Washington Examiner, appearing to rule out the possibility.

The former president and vice president had a falling out after the 2020 election, which Mr Trump lost but falsely claimed was stolen.

Nathan Place has more on the story.

Trump cuts ties with Pence and rules him out as 2024 running mate

Trump calls Mo Brooks 'disappointing' in Alabama Senate race

Former President Donald Trump told a news outlet that he is displeased with the performance of Rep. Mo Brooks, the candidate he endorsed for Alabama’s US Senate race, and suggested he is open to backing another candidate,

“Mo Brooks is disappointing,” Mr Trump told the Washington Examiner on Tuesday, according to a report published Wednesday.

More details here:

Trump calls Mo Brooks 'disappointing' in Alabama Senate race

Putin may have been ‘playing’ Trump comment sets off row at Fox News

Fox News host Jeannine Pirro exploded at her co-host Geraldo Rivera after he suggested Russian president Vladimir Putin was “playing Trump”.

The Five panelists were discussing the invasion of Ukraine on Tuesday night when Pirro launched into a diatribe about United States president Joe Biden.

Bevan Hurley reports.

Fox presenter erupts as Geraldo Rivera suggests Putin may have been ‘playing’ Trump

Trump’s New Jersey golf course to host controversial Saudi-backed PGA rival

Donald Trump’s New Jersey golf course will host an event on the world tour of a new, Saudi-backed professional golf league, despite concerns over the country’s human rights record.

On 29 July, the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, will host a stop of the LIV Golf’s Invitation, a PGA Tour competitor backed with a majority stake from Saudi Arabia’s massive sovereign wealth fund.

Josh Marcus reports.

Trump’s New Jersey golf course to host controversial Saudi-backed golf league

How Republicans are reacting to Zelensky speech

While Donald Trump focuses on bragging about his supposed defence of the Nato alliance, others in his party are responding to Volodymyr Zelensky’s congressional address with variously angry and sombre statements. And they are overwhelmingly taking the Ukrainian president’s side.

Alex Woodward has a roundup of their reactions:

Republican House leaders condemn Russian attacks as ‘nothing less than genocide’

Zelensky’s ‘Churchillian’ speech wows Congress

Ukraine’s president spoke to Congress in a rare, historic early-morning address on Wednesday and delivered an impassioned plea for more western assistance in his country’s effort to fight off a Russian invasion.

During his speech, Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated his desire for President Joe Biden and other leaders of Nato nations to institute a no-fly-zone throughout Ukraine’s airspace, which would be aimed at preventing Russian airstrikes on Ukraine’s civilian centres.

But in conversations with lawmakers after his roughly 10-minute address, it was clear that many in the US see that idea as a step that would draw the US into a direct war with Russia — a prospect for which there is little political attraction on Capitol Hill.

John Bowden reports on Mr Zelensky’s remarks and the impression they left on lawmakers.

Zelensky’s ‘Churchillian’ speech wows Democrats and Republicans alike

Domestic terrorism: the incel threat

A new report from the Secret Service has found that so-called “incels” are a rising domestic terror threat in the US.

Coming after several years of deadly attacks by men who identify with the online subculture of self-proclaimed “involuntary celibates”, the report warns that this form of “misogynistic extremism” demands increased attention. In particular, the authors argue for more awareness of particular kinds of behaviour that can indicate increasing radicalisation, among them “concerning and threatening communications, an interest in violence, intense or escalating anger, blaming other people, bizarre or inappropriate behaviour and interpersonal difficulties”.

‘Incels’ are growing threat in America, Secret Service report finds

Trump reacts to Zelensky speech by defending himself on Nato

As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky began his address to the US Congress, Donald Trump had this to say in a statement blasted out to his supporters...

People forget so quickly, with the help of the Fake News, that it was me that got the 20 out of 28 delinquent NATO countries to start paying the money that they owed in order to rebuild a floundering NATO. Nobody knew things would happen so rapidly, but NATO was poor and now it is rich, and all of the Fake News commentators that said Trump was tearing down NATO should be ashamed of themselves for telling lies. Not only was the United States being taken advantage of by the EU on trade, but it was forced to pay the costs of the many delinquent NATO countries. Bush and Obama did nothing but make speeches and talk—I acted, and acted strongly. I said to them, “if you don’t pay up, no protection.” They all paid up, and paid up quickly. It’s a story that’s never reported, but that’s only because we have a corrupt press in our Country!

Donald J Trump

It’s worth noting that he has previously described Nato as “obsolete” and is widely claimed to have considered pulling the US out of the alliance altogether.

Trump makes bizarre claim he ‘rebuilt floundering Nato’ in middle of Zelensky speech

Analysis: Why Putin has the support of the American far right

While much of the mainstream Republican Party has taken a strong anti-Russian line as the assault on Ukraine continues, more than a few of the right’s top opinionmakers are going the other way – as are many on the more extreme end of the spectrum.

The Independent’s Holly Baxter has this analysis of why so many on the far right are sympathetic to a Russian version of events, even as many of them are keen to distance themselves from allegations of being essentially Russian propagandists.

Why far-right Republicans are praising Putin

Former staffer turned critic: Russia played Trump

Miles Taylor, the former homeland security staffer who has become an in-demand Trump-critical pundit, gives his assessment of how the current crisis in eastern Europe might look if it Donald Trump, not Joe Biden, were charged with handling it...

No one around Trump thought Russia was afraid of him. In fact, we all worried Putin was playing him. The Ukraine crisis would have been vastly worse on Trump’s watch. — Miles Taylor (@MilesTaylorUSA) March 16, 2022

Local GOP legislator put on the spot over association with racist far right

A GOP Idaho legislator who spoke at February’s white nationalist AFPAC conference – which also featured US Representatives Paul Gosar and Marjorie Taylor Greene – found herself grilled by a local reporter on her association with the event. The interview is more than worth a watch.

This is an incredible exchange between a local reporter and a far right politician:



reporter @KTVBBrian presses Idaho Lt. Gov McGeachin on speaking at a white nationalist conference last month.



Via @KTVB pic.twitter.com/VZynGHu3SK — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) March 16, 2022

Explainer: How the Ukraine “biolabs” conspiracy theory got a foothold on the right

The Independent’s Andrew Buncombe takes a look at how a fringe theory pushed by the Kremlin has become a top talking point in certain corners of the far-right commentariat, including for Fox News’s Tucker Carlson – this even as Russia and its assault on Ukraine prove extraordinarily unpopular among the American public.

What are Ukraine ‘biolabs’ and why have they become an obsession for Fox News?

Dr Oz reverses course on keeping Turkish citizenship if elected to Senate

Television doctor turned Republican Senate candidate Dr Mehmet Oz now says he will give up his Turkish citizenship if elected to replace Pennsylvania senator Pat Toomey in November.

Dr Oz, who was born in Ohio and is a US citizen, but acquired dual Turkish citizenship through his parents and maintained it as an adult through service in the Turkish Army, had previously told reporters he would not renounce his Turkish citizenship even if it means he must forego the access to classified information granted to members of Congress.

He had attributed his decision to retain his Turkish citizenship to the need to care for his mother, who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease.

Andrew Feinberg reports.

Mehmet Oz now says he will renounce Turkish citizenship if elected to Senate

Biden sees rare support from GOP after Zelensky speech

The Republican establishment in Washington is warming to President Joe Biden’s response to Russia’s invasion, while some on the far right question whether to support Ukraine at all.

After Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the US Congress on Wednesday in a historic virtual speech from his secure location in Kyev, GOP lawmakers had little criticism for the embattled leader’s US counterpart – a rare respite from the hardline opposition Republican leaders have shown the White House for months.

John Bowden has the latest from Washington, DC.

Biden sees both support and calls to do more from GOP after Zelensky speech

Biden calls Putin a ‘war criminal’ for Ukraine invasion

President Joe Biden told reporters in the East Room of the White House that he thought Russian President Vladimir Putin was a war criminal for his invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Biden was caught on video responding a question from Fox News’s Jacqui Heinrich asking if the Russian president was a war criminal. Initially, Mr Biden said “no” before he came back, clarified his response to Ms Heinrich and then said “he is a war criminal”.

Eric Garcia reports from Washington, DC.

Biden calls Putin a ‘war criminal’ for Ukraine invasion

Donald Trump Jr is mocked for saying his father should join Nato talks

Donald Trump Jr has been mocked on social media after he suggested his father should join America’s Nato allies for high-stakes talks about the war in Ukraine.

Mr Trump Jr, the eldest child of former President Donald Trump, tweeted on Tuesday night that sending President Joe Biden to talks would “embolden our enemies further” whereas his father would “get something done”.

Rachel Sharp reports.

Donald Trump Jr is mocked for saying his father should join Nato talks

Might Trump drop Mo Brooks endorsement?

Might Donald Trump drop his endorsement of Alabama Senator Mo Brooks?

According to David Drucker’s interview with the former president in The Washington Examiner, it could happen.

NEW: TRUMP tells me he is unhappy w/ @RepMoBrooks, the Republican he endorsed #ALSEN — and mulling a switch to primary rivals @KatieBrittforAL or @MikeDurantAL https://t.co/4hn1g49vnj @dcexaminer — David M. Drucker (@DavidMDrucker) March 16, 2022

Mr Trump is reportedly disappointed with Mr Brooks for urging voters to stop feeling “despondent” about the 2020 election and to “look forward” to 2022 and 2024.

The former president said he endorsed Mr Brooks for sharing his views on the election, but if that had changed he might withdraw his support — the Alabama lawmaker spoke at the January 6 Stop the Steal rally and told the crowd to “start taking down names and kicking ass.”

“When you endorse somebody, you endorse somebody based on principle. If he changed that principle, I would have no problem doing that,” he told Mr Drucker.

Trump rules out Pence as 2024 running mate - if he runs

Donald Trump says he wouldn’t have Mike Pence as his running mate in a potential 2024 campaign, deepening the rift between the two Republicans even further.

“I don’t think the people would accept it,” Mr Trump told the conservative Washington Examiner, appearing to rule out the possibility.

The former president and vice president had a falling out after the 2020 election, which Mr Trump lost but falsely claimed was stolen.

Nathan Place has more on the story.

Trump cuts ties with Pence and rules him out as 2024 running mate

Trump surprised by Putin’s invasion: ‘I thought he was negotiating’

Donald Trump has expressed surprise at Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, saying that he thought he was simply using the threat of an invasion as a negotiating tactic.

In an interview with the Washington Examiner on Tuesday, Mr Trump said, “I’m surprised. I thought he was negotiating when he sent his troops to the border. I thought he was negotiating”.

“I thought it was a tough way to negotiate but a smart way to negotiate,” the former president added.

Gustaf Kilander reports from Washington, DC.

Trump says he was surprised by Putin’s invasion: ‘I thought he was negotiating’

“Send Trump” tweet by Don Jr mocked

Donald Trump Jr had a novel idea about who should attend upcoming Nato talk regarding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — send in his dad.

The eldest Trump son tweeted: “Sending Biden to Europe for ‘High Stakes’ Nato talks will only embolden our enemies further. If you want to get something done right send Trump.”

Critics were quick to respond.

Mehdi Hasan posted a reminder about the behaviour of the former president at a previous Nato meeting when he pushed his way past other leaders like a child.

Keith Olbermann suggested the trip should be one-way.

One post read that he hadn’t offered to mediate at the Ukraine-Russia border because “his bone spurs must be acting up again”.

“Of all the stupid ideas you’ve had, and there have been many, this is by far the dumbest,” wrote one person.

Yep.

Send this guy.

Send the manbaby who’s one true skill was in uniting the rest of the world’s leaders (other than the dictators & despots) in a shared disdain for his moronically selfish insane adult diapered ass.

Yes. Send the guy who couldn’t even win re-election.

Send him. pic.twitter.com/JBG4nWA1Ad — Jo 🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) March 16, 2022

Trump to host Saudi-backed golf league

The Trump golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey (which the former president uses now and then as a New York-adjacent residence) is set to host an event in the LIV Super Golf league, a multimillion-dollar entry into the top tier of international golf tournaments and possibly a very useful income stream for the president’s currently less-than-stellar business portfolio.

The breakaway Saudi-backed golf league is scheduled to play at Trump’s NJ club https://t.co/FfW8tTWSa4 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) March 16, 2022

Has Trump ruled out bringing back Mike Pence?

The Washington Examiner’s David Drucker reports that Donald Trump has more or less written off the prospect of running with Mike Pence again in 2024.

“Mike and I had a great relationship except for the very important factor that took place at the end. We had a very good relationship,” Trump reportedly said on a phone interview from Mar-a-Lago. “I haven’t spoken to him in a long time.”

NEW: TRUMP tells me he has effectively ruled out tapping @Mike_Pence as his running mate should he mount a third White House bid in 2024 & win the GOP nomination. https://t.co/Dfp2PIFQzd @dcexaminer — David M. Drucker (@DavidMDrucker) March 16, 2022

That “very important factor that took place at the end” was, of course, Mr Pence’s refusal to take part in a plan to illegally overturn the result of the 2020 election in Congress. That refusal saw Trump supporters storming the halls of the Capitol chanting “hang Mike Pence”, a spectacle that the ex-vice president would not be likely to overlook if offered another spot on a Trump ticket.

Report: Jan 6 committee won’t subpoena members of Congress

ABC News has reported that the committee investigating the 6 January attack is not planning to issue subpoenas to sitting members of Congress who decline to testify when requested.

Among those in its sights were Trumpist representatives like Jim Jordan and even Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, both of whom have sought to portray the panel as a political witch hunt. However, the committee has already gathered reams of evidence by other means, and its members are all too aware that there is a high chance their work will be stopped altogether should Republicans retake the House in November. That prospect means that long, complex legal battles could only help their opponents to run out the clock.

Read more:

Jan. 6 committee not planning to subpoena members of Congress, sources sayhttps://t.co/tkTnDts36m — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) March 16, 2022

Extreme congressman cautions against “emotional” response to Zelensky speech

The Independent has been reporting from the US Capitol during and after Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech. Here’s some insight into how far-right North Carolina Congressman Madison Cawthorn has played it today...

Should be noted that Cawthorn barely heard any of the speech. As The @independent's @j_bowden4 reported for us, he came into the address right around the time Zelensky showed the video and missed much of the rest of his speech. https://t.co/uLP0d2IeYZ — Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) March 16, 2022

Cawthorn dismisses Zelensky speech after arriving late and calling him a thug

‘The largest political flashmob in American history’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson criticised the strong support for Ukraine from US civic, business, and political leaders, calling it “the largest political flash mob in American history”.

Mr Carlson compared it to the support for public health measures during the pandemic, such as mask mandates.

Gustaf Kilander reports.

Tucker Carlson calls support for Ukraine ‘largest political flashmob in US history’

Fracas at Fox News over Trump’s relationship with Russia

Fox News’s internal debate over the Russian attack on Ukraine is frequently playing out on air, with hosts openly disagreeing and even rowing over basic facts of why Vladimir Putin has launched the war and what it means.

The latest contretemps erupted last night on evening show The Five, with Jeannine Pirro tearing into her co-host Geraldo Rivera after he questioned whether Putin had been “playing” Trump while he was in office.

“I don’t give a damn what Putin thinks,” she replied, “I only care what Putin did, and he was a wuss when Trump was president, and that’s the end of it.”

Read more:

Fox presenter erupts as Geraldo Rivera suggests Putin may have been ‘playing’ Trump

How Republicans are reacting to Zelensky speech

While Donald Trump focuses on bragging about his supposed defence of the Nato alliance, others in his party are responding to Volodymyr Zelensky’s congressional address with variously angry and sombre statements. And they are overwhelmingly taking the Ukrainian president’s side.

Alex Woodward has a roundup of their reactions:

Republican House leaders condemn Russian attacks as ‘nothing less than genocide’

Domestic terrorism: the incel threat

A new report from the Secret Service has found that so-called “incels” are a rising domestic terror threat in the US.

Coming after several years of deadly attacks by men who identify with the online subculture of self-proclaimed “involuntary celibates”, the report warns that this form of “misogynistic extremism” demands increased attention. In particular, the authors argue for more awareness of particular kinds of behaviour that can indicate increasing radicalisation, among them “concerning and threatening communications, an interest in violence, intense or escalating anger, blaming other people, bizarre or inappropriate behaviour and interpersonal difficulties”.

Read more:

‘Incels’ are growing threat in America, Secret Service report finds

ICYMI: Tucker Carlson promoted by Russian embassy feed

Tucker Carlson has lately begun insisting that he is not in fact a pro-Russian propagandist despite mounting criticism of his show, where he frequently repeats a Russia-friendly version of events in Ukraine.

Regardless of his actual intentions, here’s an example of the warm reception he’s getting on the Russian side of the argument: an endorsement from the Russian embassy in Luxembourg.

To get a better understanding on the situation in Ukraine we recommend not passing by an opinion of prominent American journalist Mr. Tucker Carlson, expressed in his “Tucker Carlson Tonight” show on Fox News on March 8, 2022:https://t.co/9cUedS5VW8 — Russian Embassy, Lux (@RusEmbLux) March 14, 2022

After “thug” controversy, Madison Cawthorn arrives late for Zelensky speech

Far right Republican Congressman Madison Cawthorn has been in hot water lately for calling Volodymyr Zelensky a “thug”, raising questions about whether or not he would attend the Ukrainian president’s virtual address to Congress today.

In the end, he did show up – but only at the end of Mr Zelensky’s speech.

Here’s more:

Madison Cawthorn arrives late to Zelensky speech after calling him a ‘thug’

Trump reacts to Zelensky speech by defending himself on Nato

As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky began his address to the US Congress, Donald Trump had this to say in a statement blasted out to his supporters...

People forget so quickly, with the help of the Fake News, that it was me that got the 20 out of 28 delinquent NATO countries to start paying the money that they owed in order to rebuild a floundering NATO. Nobody knew things would happen so rapidly, but NATO was poor and now it is rich, and all of the Fake News commentators that said Trump was tearing down NATO should be ashamed of themselves for telling lies. Not only was the United States being taken advantage of by the EU on trade, but it was forced to pay the costs of the many delinquent NATO countries. Bush and Obama did nothing but make speeches and talk—I acted, and acted strongly. I said to them, “if you don’t pay up, no protection.” They all paid up, and paid up quickly. It’s a story that’s never reported, but that’s only because we have a corrupt press in our Country!

It’s worth noting that he has previously described Nato as “obsolete” and is widely claimed to have considered pulling the US out of the alliance altogether.

Read more:

Trump makes bizarre claim he ‘rebuilt floundering Nato’ in middle of Zelensky speech

Analysis: Why Putin has the support of the American far right

While much of the mainstream Republican Party has taken a strong anti-Russian line as the assault on Ukraine continues, more than a few of the right’s top opinionmakers are going the other way – as are many on the more extreme end of the spectrum.

The Independent’s Holly Baxter has this analysis of why so many on the far right are sympathetic to a Russian version of events, even as many of them are keen to distance themselves from allegations of being essentially Russian propagandists.

Trump and other hardliners, however, aren’t changing. Neither are their media cheerleaders like Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, who was the subject of a leaked Russian memo a few days ago which encouraged Russian state media to keep featuring clips of the far-right commentator. Fundamentally, it seems Trump, Putin and people like [Marjorie] Taylor Greene see themselves as involved in an international war against a globalist conspiracy. This isn’t a real war, the likes of which everyone (except Russians) can see on their TV screens and social media, with bombs landing on maternity hospitals in Ukraine and tanks lining up outside Kyiv. Instead, it is a secret conspiracy being supposedly fought daily by “patriots” against liberals and socialists. It transcends national identity. It is no longer about America the great, even though it is about “America First”.

Read her piece below.

Why far-right Republicans are praising Putin

Former staffer turned critic: Russia played Trump

Miles Taylor, the former homeland security staffer who has become an in-demand Trump-critical pundit, gives his assessment of how the current crisis in eastern Europe might look if it Donald Trump, not Joe Biden, were charged with handling it...

No one around Trump thought Russia was afraid of him. In fact, we all worried Putin was playing him. The Ukraine crisis would have been vastly worse on Trump’s watch. — Miles Taylor (@MilesTaylorUSA) March 16, 2022

GOP fights against Jan 6 panel’s subpoena for emails

The Republican National Committee went to court last night in a desperate attempt to stop the 6 January select committee from obtaining emails sent during the aftermath of the 2020 election. Explaining the subpoena, a panel spokesman said it was intended “to help investigators understand the impact of false, inflammatory messages in the weeks before January 6th, the flow of funds, and whether contributions were actually directed to the purpose indicated. This action has absolutely nothing to do with getting the private information of voters or donors”.

The company holding the emails, Salesforce, reportedly still intends to hand the data over despite the party’s objections.

CNN’s Katelyn Polantz reports:

Hot 🔥 court docket to watch tomorrow: RNC is trying to stop 2020 email communications data from going to the House Jan. 6 committee on Wednesday.



Tonight they added subpoena-recipient Salesforce as a defendant, asked for an injunction https://t.co/u8le5q4BHG — Katelyn Polantz (@kpolantz) March 16, 2022

Explainer: How the Ukraine “biolabs” conspiracy theory got a foothold on the right

The Independent’s Andrew Buncombe takes a look at how a fringe theory pushed by the Kremlin has become a top talking point in certain corners of the far-right commentariat, including for Fox News’s Tucker Carlson – this even as Russia and its assault on Ukraine prove extraordinarily unpopular among the American public.

What are Ukraine ‘biolabs’ and why have they become an obsession for Fox News?