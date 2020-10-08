Trump news - live: Covid ‘blessing from God’, claims president, as Kamala Harris says his White House ‘greatest failure’ in American history

Joe Sommerlad and Gino Spocchia
(via REUTERS)

Donald Trump stepped-into public view on Wednesday with a video praising the treatment he received from Walter Reed Medical Centre doctors  last weekend, saying an experimental drug from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals “was like unbelievable, I felt good immediately". 

He went on to claim that his own coronavirus diagnosis “was a blessing from God”, despite more than 210,000 American lives having been lost to the pandemic. 

That came as vice president Mike Pence defended the White Houses’s pandemic response in a debate with his Democratic counterpart, Kamala Harris, who described the Trump administration as the “greatest failure” in leadership in American history. 

