Trump news - live: Coronavirus ‘affects virtually nobody’ Trump claims as rally chants ‘fill that seat’ over Supreme Court nomination

Donald Trump told supporters at his latest rally in Swanton, Ohio, that the coronavirus “affects virtually nobody” despite the US death toll from the pandemic due to pass 200,000.

The president’s followers - many of whom cheered his comments on Covid-19 - also chanted “fill that seat” on Monday night, as he addressed the death of Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who he has pledged to replace despite Democratic uproar.

With his opponents arguing that an appointment would come too close to the election, Mr Trump met with the conservative judge Amy Coney Barrett at the White House on Monday, who has emerged as the favourite to replace Ginsburg at the country’s highest court.

