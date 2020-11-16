Trump news - live: President seeks to discredit Georgia recount as NY governor threatens to sue over vaccine

New York’s Democratic governor Andrew Cuomo has threatened to sue the Donald Trump administration if his state is not given its fair share of coronavirus vaccine as the president’s ongoing refusal to acknowledge the election result continues to distract from America’s deepening Covid-19 crisis.

The president has meanwhile been told to “man up” by popular progressive senator Bernie Sanders over his refusal to concede to Joe Biden, despite his rival comfortably winning both the popular vote and the Electoral College in the 3 November ballot. Mr Trump has so far preferred instead to spread baseless “fraud” accusations on Twitter from the Oval Office.

The president invited fresh ridicule on social media overnight by tweeting “I WON” in all-caps, prompting the phrase “NO YOU DIDN’T” to trend in retaliation. That followed a weekend spent waving to far-right supporters gathering in DC from his motorcade and golfing as his various legal challenges to swing state results failed to yield fruit.