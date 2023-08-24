Trump news latest: Ex-president lands in Georgia before surrendering at Fulton County jail

Donald Trump may have his mugshot taken - Charlie Neibergall

Donald Trump is due to surrender in Georgia after being criminally charged over efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state.

The former US president has landed in Atlanta and is about to arrive at Fulton County jail to be formally arrested. Mr Trump, 77, is expected to be fingerprinted and may have his mugshot taken.

The Republican 2024 frontrunner - who claims the charges against him are a political “witch hunt” - has been arrested three times in recent months, but has so far avoided the indignity of a mugshot.

However, Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat said the former Commander-in-Chief will be treated like every other suspect in his jurisdiction.

“It doesn’t matter your status, we’ll have a mugshot ready for you,” he said.

If so, it will instantly become one of the most famous booking photos on the planet - surpassing those of OJ Simpson, Hugh Grant or Tiger Woods.

This fourth case in Georgia, could be Mr Trump’s most legally treacherous, since he could not pardon himself even if re-elected to the White House in 2024.

Follow for the latest updates.

12:12 AM BST

Trump's legal troubles explained

Donald Trump’s latest indictment for allegedly trying to overturn the result of the 2020 election adds to an intimidating list of charges levelled against the former president.

The Telegraph’s Benedict Smith explains every charge Mr Trump faces and what could happen next.

Read more: All the indictment charges Donald Trump is facing

12:04 AM BST

Trump to cover his bond

Donald Trump is covering the cost of his $200,000 bond in Atlanta by putting 10 per cent towards it, according to CNN.

The former president is working with a local bail bondsman, Foster Bail Bonds, the network said.

It is the first time Mr Trump has been bound to a cash bail in his four indictments, just the latest affront by prosecutors to the Republican 2024 candidate.

Fani Willis, the district attorney who brought the indictment in Atlanta, reportedly has a track record of demanding cash bail in racketeering cases, even in non-violent offences.

Story continues

According to CNN, Mr Trump had a number of options around his bail and opted for putting a 10 per cent payment towards it.

Mr Trump’s co-defendants have also been granted cash bail, including Rudy Giuliani, who stopped at a bail bond company after being booked in jail.

12:02 AM BST

Press sweat Trump’s arrival

Hordes of broadcasters and photographers have been camped outside on the pavement opposite one of the prison entrances - away from where his supporters are gathered.

It has been a hot day and people are using towels to wipe away the sweat.

As expected, there is a massive police presence.

The road has been on lockdown for an hour.

Mr Trump and his newly-hired lawyer Steven Sadow are expected to arrive at 7.30pm (12.30am BST).

Trump supporters outside the Fulton County Jail - AP

12:02 AM BST

Trump due to land in Atlanta

Good evening. Donald Trump is due to land in Atlanta, Georgia at any moment ahead of his arrest at Fulton County Jail.

The former president is facing 13 criminal charges over his alleged attempt to overturn the 2020 election results in the state.

At his arrest this evening, Mr Trump could become the first former US president to have his mugshot taken.

Follow the latest updates from our US team outside the jail in Fulton County.