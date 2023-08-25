Donald Trump bemoans ‘travesty of justice’ after Georgia arrest and mugshot

Trump told reporters after he left the jail: “I did nothing wrong” - GETTY IMAGES

Donald Trump bemoaned a “travesty of justice” after he was arrested and booked at a notorious Atlanta jail on racketeering and conspiracy charges.

Speaking to reporters afterwards he called it a “very sad day for America”, adding: “I did nothing wrong.”

The former president also had a booking photo taken while he was processed in the city’s Fulton County Jail.

It marks the first time a sitting or former US president has been captured in a mugshot, just the latest ignominy for the four-time indicted Mr Trump.

Mr Trump, the frontrunner in the Republican 2024 presidential primary race, is expected to exploit what is set to become a world-famous image to boost his campaign coffers.

He has claimed the charges against him are a political “witch hunt” and accused his Democratic opponents of “election interference.”

Donald Trump's mugshot after his arrest at Fulton County Jail in Georgia - AP

Mr Trump, 77, chose to surrender at the jail at 7.30pm on Thursday night to coincide with primetime cable news coverage.

It was the first time in the course of his four criminal cases that Mr Trump was processed in a jail rather than a courthouse.

Mr Trump’s height was listed by the jail as six foot three inches, his weight as 215lbs, his hair colour as blonde or strawberry and his eye colour as blue.

Mr Trump is understood to have been allowed to self-report his details.

The 45th president of the United States was also given an inmate number: P01135809.

Trump was brought to and from the court in a motorcade - BLOOMBERG

He waved to reporters on his arrival and departure at the jailhouse, where he spent less than 30 minutes.

He gave an address on the tarmac of Atlanta’s international airport before returning to his Bedminster, New Jersey golf resort on his private jet.

He said: “What has taken place here is a travesty of justice.

“If you challenge an election, you should be able to challenge an election”.

Mr Trump returned to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, for the first time since January 2021 to broadcast the image shortly after leaving the jailhouse.

“Election interference. Never surrender!” said the accompanying caption.

Story continues

Commentators wryly noted the juxtaposition of the words against an image of Mr Trump surrendering in jail.

Mr Trump, along with 18 co-defendants, is accused of participating in a “criminal enterprise” to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.

A key focus of the case is Mr Trump’s infamous phone call to Georgia’s top election official asking him to “find 11,780 votes” to tip the state from Joe Biden.

Mr Trump’s legal team negotiated his $200,000 bond ahead of his booking, allowing his release without the necessity of a bond hearing.

Fani Willis, the Fulton County district attorney bringing the prosecution, has proposed an October 23 trial date.

While it is highly unlikely such a speedy trial would be granted, it could further complicate Mr Trump’s chaotic court schedule.

Under the terms of his release, Mr Trump is barred from communicating with his co-defendants about the case and from making threats against them or witnesses in the case.

The charges Donald Trump faces in Georgia

The Atlanta jail, colloquially known as “Rice Street”, has gained notoriety for its reputation for violence and neglect.

Three people have died at the facility over the last month. It is currently under investigation by the Justice Department.

The timing of Mr Trump’s surrender was negotiated between his legal team and law enforcement, to avoid major disruption to the city.

Insiders suggested that Mr Trump had opted for Thursday evening to surrender to draw news coverage away from his Republican rivals - who held their first debate the night before - during peak viewing hours.

Mr Trump appeared to be enjoying the media spotlight, sharing his expected arrival time in Georgia on his social media channel earlier on Thursday.

Trump's supporters outside Fulton County Jail - AP

He looked relaxed and gave a thumbs up to the waiting press as he walked down the steps of his private jet. “Thank you very much,” he told the press pack.

Streets leading to the jail, in a suburb just a few miles from downtown Atlanta, were shut off by barricades. A flood of Mr Trump’s fans braved the summer heat to show their support.

Residents at a neighbouring halfway house piled into the entrance of their complex to watch the commotion.

Mr Trump said he was able to remain upbeat despite the onslaught of court proceedings because of his high polling numbers. He currently has a more than 50 per cent lead over his Republican rivals.

“I do get credit for holding up quite well,” he said in an interview with right-wing commentator Tucker Carlson on Wednesday night.

02:32 AM BST

What happened today

Donald Trump was arrested and booked at an Atlanta jail on racketeering and conspiracy charges

The former president also had a booking photo taken while he was processed in the city’s Fulton County Jail

He bemoaned a “travesty of justice” and speaking to reporters afterwards he called it a “very sad day for America”, adding: “I did nothing wrong”

It was the first time in the course of his four criminal cases that Mr Trump was processed in a jail rather than a courthouse

The 45th president of the United States was also given an inmate number: P01135809

02:06 AM BST

Trump supporter ‘disappointed’ not to see hero

Bob Kunst, 81, spent 13 hours outside Fulton County Jail hoping to cheer on Donald Trump.

“I’m exhausted and disappointed,” he told The Telegraph.

“I was hoping Trump would come out this way, like Giuliani. I wanted him to see his supporters and all the positivity out here.”

01:58 AM BST

Trump is first president to have mugshot taken

Donald Trump’s mugshot has been released after he surrendered to authorities in Georgia.

The former president handed himself in at Fulton County Jail on Thursday to face the charges.

Mr Trump is the first former US president to have his picture on police file.

It will instantly become one of the most famous pictures in the world and join a handful of well-known mugshots, including that of O.J. Simpson.

Trump's mugshot

01:37 AM BST

Trump: This is a travesty of justice

Before boarding his private plane at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson airport after the booking, Mr Trump repeated his claim that the prosecution - along with prosecutors in the other indictments he faces - is politically motivated.

“What has taken place here is a travesty of justice,” he told reporters. “I did nothing wrong, and everybody knows it.”

Trump speaking before boarding his plane

01:26 AM BST

Former mayor of Atlanta hails Georgia's justice system

Keisha Lance Bottoms, a former Democratic mayor of Atlanta, told CNN: “It didn’t give me any joy to see a former president of the United States booked into a jail.”

But she added it was a “testament” to the strength of the justice system.

Ms Lance Bottoms added that Fani Willis, the district attorney leading Mr Trump’s Georgia prosecution, was “built for this”.

“When you see her looking very stoic in front of the camera, that’s not an act,” she said.

01:20 AM BST

Protesters clash outside jail

A man wearing a shirt saying “Fani Willis, Jack Smith, Making America Great Again” and a Trump fan were screaming at each other outside Fulton County Jail.

A woman holding an enormous anti-Trump sign then chimed in.

She is spinning round, trying to drown them out, singing “Trump arrested again and again and again and again.”

She adds: “I can go home now, hopefully Trump is arrested again in Arizona.”

Trump supporters

01:02 AM BST

Has Trump lost weight?

If the jail’s records are accurate, Mr Trump has lost weight since he was in the White House.

His last physical assessment by the White House doctor, in 2019 listed his weight at 243lb.

Given his height, that technically classed him as “obese”, although the assessment said he was in very good overall health.

Today he weighed in at 215lb.

01:00 AM BST

Trump leaves jail after being booked

A shadow of the former president could be seen through his SUV window as he was driven out at 7:55.

Mr Trump was turned, looking at the press, as he was escorted out.

He was inside the prison for a total of 22 minutes.

Trump signalled a thumbs-up to the press through the window of the sixth car in the motorcade.

He was driven out in the last of the evening light.

Trump gives reporters a thumbs-up as he leaves the jail - GETTY IMAGES

12:55 AM BST

Nervous energy outside the jail

The sun was setting over the industrial jail as the former president’s motorcade filled the wide road as he was driven in.

The barricade has remained open while he is inside, for what is expected to be a brief process.

There is a nervous energy as people await his exit, hoping to get a glimpse of Mr Trump through his SUV window. The road is flanked by police officers.

12:54 AM BST

Trump's height and weight recorded as he is booked

Some of Mr Trump’s details have already been processed, records show.

Official documents report his height as 6ft 3in, his weight as 215lb, his hair colour as blonde or strawberry, and his eye colour as blue.

12:45 AM BST

Will Donald Trump have a mugshot taken?

It is still unclear whether Mr Trump will have a mugshot taken.

The parade of figures who have come through the jail in recent days to have their mugshot taken marks yet another surreal turning point in US politics.

They include Mark Meadows, the former White House chief of staff, and Rudy Giuliani, the former New York mayor. Both are among Mr Trump’s 18 co-defendants.

Still, a mugshot of Mr Trump would be remarkable - the first ever of a sitting or former US president.

Mr Trump’s circle aren’t phased by the idea. The photo might even help their campaign fundraising.

The former president’s eldest son, Donald Jr, told reporters in Milwaukee last night the photo would be “the most famous mugshot” on the planet.

12:42 AM BST

Trump arrives at Fulton County Jail

A motorcade of 19 bikes and around a dozen cars turned into the jail at 7.33pm.

The barriers were lifted at 7.24pm. The former president was then driven past a sign reading “NO cell phones allowed in jail”.

There was a helicopter circling above the jail.

Trump motorcade

12:36 AM BST

One of the worst prisons in America

America’s prison populations dwarf many other nations, and many of its jail facilities have struggled to contend with overcrowding and other problems.

Mr Trump will have an eye-opening insider’s view of one of Georgia’s most notorious penal institutions.

Fulton County Jail, colloquially known as “Rice Street”, has a particularly bad reputation for violence and neglect. So much so that it’s currently under investigation by the Justice Department for its horrific conditions.

Stabbings are frequent and medical care is poor, according to those raising concerns.

Three people have died at the jail over the last month after being found unresponsive in their cells.

Most defendants could find themselves waiting hours to be processed, but Mr Trump is only expected to spend around 20 to 30 minutes in the jail.

Fulton County Jail

12:30 AM BST

Atlanta is not one of Trump's favourite cities

It’s fair to say Atlanta is not one of Mr Trump’s favourite cities.

The city is a Democratic stronghold, a blue dot in a sea of red, and played a large role in tipping Georgia for Joe Biden in 2020.

Ahead of his arrival, Mr Trump vented on social media: “Why is there so much MURDER in Atlanta? Why is there so much Violent Crime? People are afraid to go outside to buy a loaf of bread!

“One big reason is that failed District Attorney, Fani Willis, who is campaigning and fundraising off ‘get Trump’ (much like the others!), doesn’t have the Time, Money, or Interest to go after the real criminals, even the REALLY Violent ones, that are destroying Atlanta, and its once beautiful culture and way of life.”

He added: “This is yet another SAD DAY IN AMERICA!”

12:29 AM BST

Ex-president lands in Atlanta

Donald Trump’s red, white and blue private jet has just landed at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson airport.

A set of stairs has been brought over to “Trump Force One”, as his private plane is known.

A number of suited figures are standing by, awaiting Mr Trump’s descent.

A convoy of black SUVs are idling on the tarmac to ferry the former president to Fulton County Jail in northwest Atlanta.

Donald Trump

12:12 AM BST

Trump's legal troubles explained

Donald Trump’s latest indictment for allegedly trying to overturn the result of the 2020 election adds to an intimidating list of charges levelled against the former president.

The Telegraph’s Benedict Smith explains every charge Mr Trump faces and what could happen next.

Read more: All the indictment charges Donald Trump is facing

12:04 AM BST

Trump to cover his bond

Donald Trump is covering the cost of his $200,000 bond in Atlanta by putting 10 per cent towards it, according to CNN.

The former president is working with a local bail bondsman, Foster Bail Bonds, the network said.

It is the first time Mr Trump has been bound to a cash bail in his four indictments, just the latest affront by prosecutors to the Republican 2024 candidate.

Fani Willis, the district attorney who brought the indictment in Atlanta, reportedly has a track record of demanding cash bail in racketeering cases, even in non-violent offences.

According to CNN, Mr Trump had a number of options around his bail and opted for putting a 10 per cent payment towards it.

Mr Trump’s co-defendants have also been granted cash bail, including Rudy Giuliani, who stopped at a bail bond company after being booked in jail.

12:02 AM BST

Press sweat Trump’s arrival

Hordes of broadcasters and photographers have been camped outside on the pavement opposite one of the prison entrances - away from where his supporters are gathered.

It has been a hot day and people are using towels to wipe away the sweat.

As expected, there is a massive police presence.

The road has been on lockdown for an hour.

Mr Trump and his newly-hired lawyer Steven Sadow are expected to arrive at 7.30pm (12.30am BST).

Trump supporters outside the Fulton County Jail - AP

12:02 AM BST

Trump due to land in Atlanta

Good evening. Donald Trump is due to land in Atlanta, Georgia at any moment ahead of his arrest at Fulton County Jail.

The former president is facing 13 criminal charges over his alleged attempt to overturn the 2020 election results in the state.

At his arrest this evening, Mr Trump could become the first former US president to have his mugshot taken.

Follow the latest updates from our US team outside the jail in Fulton County.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.