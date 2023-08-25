The Fulton County Sheriff's Office has released the mug shot of former President Donald Trump that was taken shortly after he turned himself in to authorities in Georgia Thursday evening following his election interference indictment.

Trump was processed and released from the Fulton County Jail Thursday evening. He was given the inmate number P01135809, according to the sheriff's office.

PHOTO: Former President Donald Trump is shown in a booking photo released by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office. (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

The other defendants who have surrendered in the case -- including former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and Trump's former attorneys, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis and Sidney Powell -- have also had their mug shots publicly released.

Trump later posted his mug shot to X, formerly known as Twitter, in his first post on the platform since Jan. 8, 2021. The post linked to Trump's 2024 campaign website, where he also posted the mug shot as part of a fundraising pitch.

The former president was suspended from Twitter following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. The company's new owner, Elon Musk, reinstated Trump's account in November 2022, but the former president continued to stick to his own social media site, Truth Social.

MORE: Georgia election case live updates

Trump and 18 others were charged in a sweeping racketeering indictment for alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state of Georgia. The former president says his actions were not illegal and that the investigation is politically motivated.

Trump has been indicted in three other criminal courts since March, but authorities in the other jurisdictions did not require a mug shot to be taken when they processed the former president.

ABC News' Soorin Kim, Lalee Ibssa and Will Steakin contributed to this report.

Trump mug shot released by Fulton County Sheriff's Office originally appeared on abcnews.go.com