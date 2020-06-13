Trump Moves Tulsa Rally So It Won't Fall On Juneteenth

President Donald Trump moved a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, so it would no longer fall on June 19th, or Juneteenth, the day commemorating Black emancipation from slavery.

The president had been criticized for planning a rally on the holiday, specifically in Tulsa, the site of a 1921 racist massacre of Black people by white mobs. Trump said the rally will be on June 20.

“Many of my African American friends and supporters have reached out to suggest that we consider changing the date out of respect for this Holiday, and in observance of this important occasion and all that it represents,” Trump wrote on Twitter late Friday. “I have therefore decided to move our rally to Saturday, June 20th, in order to honor their requests.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

We had previously scheduled our #MAGA Rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for June 19th – a big deal. Unfortunately, however, this would fall on the Juneteenth Holiday. Many of my African American friends and supporters have reached out to suggest that we consider changing the date out... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2020

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.