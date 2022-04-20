Trump’s Most Loyal Lawmakers Are Actually Losing Money

Roger Sollenberger
·5 min read
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

Last year, it was a fundraising feast for the MAGA Goon Squad. But in 2022, without the donor stimulus of an attempted insurrection, things are going in the wrong direction.

The first three months of the year took more than $275,000 combined out of the pockets of Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Madison Cawthorn (R-NC), and Matt Gaetz (R-FL)—the foursome of America First, Donald Trump-loving, exhibitionist election objectors. All told, it was their worst showing to date.

It wasn’t always like this.

In 2021, that crew saw eye-popping returns, stacking up a combined year-over-year gain of $4.8 million. The only one who showed a net loss on the year was Gaetz, whose campaign account shed $95,000 amid a drumroll of bombshell headlines and steep costs related to an ongoing child sex trafficking investigation. Still, the post-insurrection fundraising ground was so fertile that even he posted record fundraising hauls, taking in $3.2 million in the first half of 2021.

Marjorie Taylor Greene Reports Her First Fundraising Loss

But the campaign that led the way last year has also done the most damage this year. That distinction would go to the Greene campaign, which, after banking $5.2 million last year, kicked off 2022 with a $3 million haul. While stunning, that total didn’t outstrip the record spending that ultimately left her $314,000 in the hole. It was Greene’s first negative fundraising return since she was elected.

The only squad member who hasn’t turned in a quarterly loss yet is Boebert. The Gaetz campaign took a bath in both the second and third quarter last year, and Cawthorn hasn’t bulked up since his million-dollar fundraising spree on the heels of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

After losing another $41,300 since January, the Cawthorn campaign only holds about $282,000, a little more than half its stash this time last year. And he’s sapped whatever firepower he might hold in his other committees, in the process rankling potential allies.

To round out the current on-hand totals, Gaetz—a three-term incumbent—sits on about $1.6 million. Boebert has around $2.2 million. And Greene anchors the crew with $3 million in the bank.

It’s not immediately clear if a unified theory can explain the sputter. Each candidate can claim their own recent plagues.

Cawthorn can’t seem to put the brakes on his runaway spending. Legal and PR bills wiped Gaetz out last year, but have subsided for now, allowing him to get his nose above water. And Greene appears to have switched up this year, scrapping her tried and true—and costly—digital efforts and instead putting a fat bet on a direct mail campaign that didn’t pan out.

They Voted for Madison Cawthorn. Now They Think He’s ‘Unscrewed.’

While Boebert’s consistency stands out, this quarter’s totals represented her smallest gains by far. The thin margin can be attributed in large part to her record $700,000 in expenses—hundreds of thousands more than average.

Curiously, more than $470,000 of that money went to “media production” services from Rock Chalk Media, a company owned by former Rep. Jason Chaffetz’s brother, Alex. And while Rock Chalk has always been a top Boebert vendor—Jason Chaffetz backed her 2020 primary challenge to a GOP incumbent—the campaign’s payments this last quarter are extreme, about half what it paid the company in all of 2021.

It’s also not immediately clear what kind of production value that money bought, because Boebert’s Google, Facebook, and Twitter campaign ads and videos don’t stray far from direct and unadorned selfies.

But even with those coinciding explanations, the Jan. 6 effect looms large.

The squad hasn’t ever seen contributions like they did in the first months of 2021. Election denialism, the Capitol riot, and then-President Trump’s subsequent second impeachment activated the MAGAsphere, and in the following weeks frustrated right-wing donors threw financial support behind the officials whose voices most resonated with them in the post-Trump vacuum.

Instead, over the last year they’ve leaned largely on rhetoric, outrage bait, and media stunts to keep their names—and hopefully some cash—in circulation. And while controversy seems to be a winning gimmick for the Goons, It didn’t always shake out, such as with the cash fire that was last summer’s Greene-Gaetz “Put America First” fundraising tour.

GOP Lawmaker: Republican Party in ‘Troubled Waters’ Due to MTG and Lauren Boebert

While a few kerfuffles studded the last three months, the only squad member to catch major media traction this quarter was Cawthorn—and that controversy led to a public shaming from Republican congressional leaders.

With midterms rolling around in November, this seems like a particularly bad time for these Republicans to lose money. But all four MAGA bomb-throwers emerged from heavily Republican districts, and hold the type of safe seats that normally don’t put much stress on incumbent bank accounts.

This year, however, may be a little different.

For all four, the controversies that drew millions of dollars have also drawn challenges from within the party. Boebert and Cawthorn face possibly problematic races, and the burn pit that is the Cawthorn operation’s bank account has even his own advisers scratching their heads.

It appears Cawthorn’s bankroll is destined for a slightly thinner future. Two $1,000 out-of-state donations last quarter have been found to be erroneous, and, one of the donors told The Daily Beast, possibly fraudulent.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu victorious in return to court

    STUTTGART, Germany — Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu was victorious in her return to action after a long layoff. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., overcame some nervy moments in the first set en route to a 7-6 (5), 6-3 win over Germany's Jule Niemeier on Tuesday in first-round action at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix. Andreescu trailed 5-3 in the first set before rallying to win, then went up a break early in the second set en route to the victory. The Canadian faced six break points,

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • New Glasgow coach ready to step behind bench for Team Canada U-18 men's team

    When Hockey Canada recently announced its coaching staff for the men's under-18 team set to play in the world championship, the reaction surprised assistant coach Kori Cheverie. Cheverie, who is from New Glasgow, N.S., didn't imagine being the first woman selected to coach a national men's hockey team would get the attention it did. "I didn't expect it to kind of blow up all over social media, by any means," Cheverie said from Germany, where the team is preparing for its tournament opener agains

  • Moncton runner Geneviève Lalonde taking a break from competition

    Olympic runner Geneviève Lalonde of Moncton has announced she is taking a break from competition. But she isn't retiring. The 30-year-old who reclaimed the Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said she hasn't stopped training or competing since she began her athletics career nearly two decades ago. Lalonde said she is opting out of competing this summer season, which is the most strenuous time for track athletes as they train and compete between Apri

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • East-leading Panthers beat Jets 6-1, win streak at 9 games

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves, Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling each scored twice and the Florida Panthers won their ninth straight game, beating the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 on Friday night. Huberdeau, who also picked up an assist, had two goals in the first five minutes. He has 30 goals this season, and extended his career-best points streak to 13 games, joining Mike Hoffman (17 in 2018-19) and Pavel Bure (13 in 1999-2000) as the only Panthers to have point streaks of 13 o

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • Stars beat Sharks 2-1, keep surging in West wild-card race

    DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored early, Michael Raffl added a short-handed goal and the Dallas Stars kept up their surge toward a Western Conference wild-card spot, beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Saturday night. Dallas remained tied with Nashville for the two West wild-card spots at 91 points apiece as both clubs extended their lead to four points over Vegas, a 4-0 loser at Edmonton. The Stars and Predators, who beat Chicago 4-3, have seven games remaining, one more than the Golden Knights.

  • Umpire in Blue Jays game missed a shocking number of calls

    Umpire Jeff Nelson called only 68 percent of strikes correctly in Toronto's loss to Oakland.

  • An Indigenous runner from Wiikwemikoong gets ready to run the Boston Marathon

    Running has been a part of Shayla Manitowabi-Huebner's life since sixth grade. She's a member of the Wiikwemikoong Unceded Territory on Manitoulin Island. Now based in Utah, she is getting ready to run the race of her life, the Boston Marathon on Monday. She said she only found out about the opportunity eight weeks ago. She was running prior to that but no hard workouts. Manitowabi-Huebner is running as a member of the Native Women Running group. She said she found inspiration through that group

  • FSIN sports director fired for comments at hockey tournament, alleged workplace harassment

    The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) announced its former sports director has been fired over a pair of comments made while introducing the championship team at a youth hockey tournament and an allegation of "inappropriate" workplace harassment. In a statement Monday, Beardy's & Okemasis' Cree Nation said Corey O'Soup, the former FSIN director of sports, said the Beardy's "Beerhawks" twice in reference to the Under 9 Beardy's Blackhawks. The comments were made during a trophy an

  • Why the Raptors will bounce back in Game 2

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at reasons for optimism ahead of Game 2 and where Toronto has to tighten up in order to even their best-of-seven series with Philadelphia.

  • Pascal Siakam: Raptors could have been ‘way more physical’ in Game 1

    Pascal Siakam felt everything seemed to be going well for the 76ers in Game 1, and thinks the Raptors need to stay aggressive and physical throughout the entire 48 minutes. He also praised Scottie Barnes for his performance in his playoff debut before he left with an injury in the second half. Follow our Raptors playoff coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: What we can learn from their last playoff matchup

    The Raptors and 76ers look much different than they did in 2019, but there's still information to be gleaned from that epic series.

  • What does the future hold for Carey Price?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss Carey Price's return to the Montreal Canadiens, and what his immediate and long-term future is with the organization.

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p