Trump Mocked 'F**king Stupid' IRS After Reaping Huge Refund: Michael Cohen

Donald Trump once gleefully mocked the “f**king stupid” IRS after getting a $10 million tax refund check, according to his former personal attorney Michael Cohen.

Cohen on Sunday tweeted a passage from his book “Disloyal” following The New York Times’ bombshell report exposing Trump’s astonishingly low — and questionable — federal income tax payments.

The self-described billionaire only paid $750 in federal income tax in 2016 and 2017, the Times reported. In 10 of the previous 15 years, Trump didn’t pay a cent, according to the newspaper’s analysis of decades of Trump’s tax data.

Cohen gloated in his tweet that the information in his book has now been confirmed. He also posted a screenshot of a passage describing the time a “delighted” Trump yukked it up to his attorney about playing the IRS.

Trump, according to Cohen’s book, once showed the lawyer a $10 million IRS refund check and exclaimed, “Can you believe how f**king stupid the IRS is? Who would give me a refund of 10-f**king-million-dollars? They are so stupid!”

Cohen noted in the book that Trump was “almost certainly illegally” evading taxes at the time.

Cohen is currently serving a three-year sentence (at home now because of COVID-19) for felony offenses, including violating campaign finance laws and lying to Congress about the Russia investigation, which he has said was at Trump’s behest.

Everything I have stated about @potus @realDonaldTrump has been proven100% #TRUE! On page 94 of my #1 book #Disloyal @nytbestsellers_ , #Trump showed me a 10 million dollar #IRS “refund” check and exclaimed, “Can you believe how fucking stupid the IRS is?”...they are so stupid!” pic.twitter.com/KzkBGYLK64 — Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) September 27, 2020

There was no immediate response from the White House to Cohen’s tweet.

Trump on Sunday dismissed the Times story as “fake news,” but continued his refusal to release his tax returns.

During his 2016 campaign, Trump repeatedly promised to release his tax returns once elected president. Then he said people weren’t interested in them. Finally, he pulled out the baseless excuse that he can’t release his returns while the IRS is auditing them.

Now Trump is fighting fiercely in court to keep his returns secret and out of the hands of prosecutors and congressional investigators.

Cyrus Vance Jr., the Manhattan district attorney, is seeking the president’s returns as part of an investigation into possible tax fraud involving Trump and his company.

