Trump Mocked Sidney Powell's 'Crazy' Rigged Vote Tale, Hope Hicks Told Committee

Mary Papenfuss
·1 min read

Donald Trump mocked attorney Sidney Powell’s wild tale of a rigged presidential election, calling it “crazy,” former Trump administration aide Hope Hicks told the House Jan. 6 committee, according to its report released Thursday.

At an infamous press conference shortly after the 2020 election with Trump adviser Rudy Giuliani, as his hair dye was apparently dripping down his face, Powell baselessly insisted voting machines were corrupted due to foreign influence. Powell claimed that machine software was “created in Venezuela” at the direction of former Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez, who died in 2013.

Trump, surrounded by allies, spoke on the phone to Powell in the Oval Office the following day, Hicks told the committee.

“During the call, Powell repeated the same claims of foreign interference in the election she had made at the press conference. While she was speaking, the President muted his speakerphone and laughed at Powell, telling the others in the room, ‘This does sound crazy, doesn’t it?’” Hicks testified, according to the committee’s report.

A month later Trump announced in an Oval Office meeting that he was considering naming Powell special counsel to investigate imagined election fraud, The New York Times reported. He even talked about getting security clearance for Powell, who was at the meeting, sources told The Associated Press.

Dominion Voting Systems later filed massive lawsuits against Powell, Giuliani, Fox News, OAN and others, accusing them of outright lies about the company’s machines.

Neither Powell nor Trump could be reached for comment.

Related...

Latest Stories

  • January 6th Committee report places culpability directly on Trump

    The long-awaited January 6th Report places the blame for the capitol riot solely on former president Donald Trump's shoulders. Take at look at some of the things the Committee put in their final report.

  • After Jan. 6: Congress born of chaos ends in achievement

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The 117th Congress opened with the unfathomable Jan. 6, 2021, mob siege of the Capitol and is closing with unprecedented federal criminal referrals of the former president over the insurrection — all while conducting one of the most consequential legislative sessions in recent memory. Lawmakers are wrapping up the two-year session having found surprisingly common ground on big bills, despite enduring bitter political divisions that haunt the halls, and the country, after the bl

  • The January 6 committee released its final, 845-page report detailing the deadly Capitol riot and Trump's role in it. Read 14 of the most fascinating details.

    The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack released its 845-page final report on Thursday night after an 18-month investigation.

  • U.S. snowstorm: ‘Once in a generation’ storm leaves millions of Americans struggling for holidays

    High winds, snow and arctic temperatures are causing one of the most treacherous Christmas travel weekends the U.S. has seen in decades. The so-called "once in a generation" storm has grounded flights, stopped trains and shut down roads, leaving millions of Americans struggling to get home for the holiday. Jennifer Johnson reports.

  • Jan. 6 committee's final report finds Trump was 'central cause' of attack on U.S. Capitol

    The U.S. House Jan. 6 committee has released its final report asserting that Donald Trump criminally engaged in a 'multi-part conspiracy' to overturn the lawful results of the 2020 presidential election and failed to act to stop his supporters from attacking Capitol Hill.

  • 34 Trump supporters pleaded the Fifth in Jan 6 interviews. Here’s what their silence showed

    Transcripts reveal investigators’ tactics and lenghts witnesses went to to avoid providing answers

  • Trump attacks Jan. 6 report, claiming it 'did not produce a single shred of evidence'

    Former President Donald Trump responded publicly Friday night to the final report released by the House Jan. 6 committee, attacking the committee and refuting its findings that he was ultimately responsible for the insurrection at the Capitol. "The unselect committee [sic] did not produce a single shred of evidence that I in any way intended or wanted violence at our Capitol," Trump said of the voluminous report in a video posted to Truth Social. Trump, in the five-minute video, repeatedly downplayed the deadly events of Jan. 6 and pushed multiple unproven conspiracy theories surrounding it -- including that the doors to the Capitol were "flung open for people to walk in" and that "federal informants" played a role in the violence.

  • Record number of migrants crossed southern border in November: CBP

    There were 233,740 migrants apprehended along the U.S. southern border in November, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection- a 1% increase from October's record - breaking apprehensions and marked the highest ever number of border crossings ever recorded for the month of November. CBP says there were 204,000 unique encounters that is up from 4% the month before. Of those unique encounters, 35% (68,000) were from Cuba and Nicaragua.

  • GOP Sen. Mike Lee said that 'Rudy is walking malpractice' after Giuliani left him an accidental voicemail on January 6

    "You can't make this up," Lee texted Robert O'Brien after getting a voicemail intended for Sen. Tommy Tuberville. "Rudy is walking malpractice."

  • How Zelensky was flown to US in the middle of Ukraine war for historic address

    Washington insiders reveal how the leader’s journey from Kyiv to the White House came to be

  • Jan. 6 report says Trump floated plan for 10,000 troops to protect him - recap of findings

    The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol released its highly-anticipated final report. Read it here.

  • Foegele snaps tie, McDavid scores again as Oilers top Stars

    DALLAS (AP) — Warren Foegele broke a tie with 8:14 left and the Edmonton Oilers scored three times in the third period to beat the Dallas Stars 6-3 on Wednesday night. Mattias Janmark had two goals and an assist as the Oilers snapped a three-game losing streak. Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid also scored for Edmonton against the Central Division leaders. McDavid scored on the rush on his only shot on goal to make it 5-3 with 3:43 remaining. He leads the NHL with 29 goals and 6

  • 'The limit does not exist': Trio of Canadian Olympic speed skaters announce retirement

    Three Canadian speed skaters, Gilmore Junio, Kaylin Irvine and Marsha Hudey, retired after each representing the maple leaf for nearly a decade. The trio of skaters were honoured for their accomplishments in the sport, and for Canada, at the ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Calgary on Wednesday, where their retirements became official. Junio, a three-time Olympian who competed in his first Games in Sochi 2014, has 12 World Cup medals to his name over the course of his career, including seven in th

  • Special players have special nights there': C.J. Miles on Raptors' Pascal Siakam's 52 at MSG

    On the latest episode of Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles, Amit Mann and Miles discuss what stood out about Pascal Siakam's 52-point performance vs. the Knicks. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • Maple Leafs acquire Dryden Hunt from Avalanche for Denis Malgin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was

  • Verlander: Cohen persuaded him Mets are building a winner

    NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Verlander's phone rang in November. New York Mets owner Steve Cohen was on the line. “It really wasn’t a baseball call. It was just a ‘Hey, this is Steve. You’re Justin. Let me get to know you a little bit,’" the pitcher recalled Tuesday. That conversation led to an $86.7 million, two-year contract on Dec. 5, a deal that was finalized two days later. The three-time Cy Young Award winner was introduced at a news conference Tuesday at Citi Field. Verlander joins former Detro

  • Murray hits winning free throws, Hawks end Magic's streak

    ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray hit a pair of decisive free throws with 1.3 seconds left, Trae Young had 37 points and 13 assists, and the Atlanta Hawks held off the Orlando Magic 126-125 Monday night to snap their six-game winning streak. Orlando went on a 12-0 run over 2:17 late in the fourth quarter to wipe out a 13-point deficit and take a 125-124 lead on Markelle Fultz’s layup with 3.8 seconds remaining. Young inbounded from the sideline, and Murray drew a foul from Paolo Banchero. Murray hi

  • Antetokounmpo's 42 points leads Bucks past Pelicans 128-119

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 42 points and 10 rebounds in his return from a one-game absence and the Milwaukee Bucks held off a late New Orleans surge to beat the Pelicans 128-119 on Monday night. Brook Lopez mixed in four 3-pointers with opportunistic play in the paint to score 30 points for the Bucks, who led by as many as 18 points in the fourth quarter before the Pelicans pulled to 117-114 on CJ McCollum's fade away. Former Pelicans star Jrue Holiday responded with a late 3 a

  • Haliburton hits winning 3, scores 43 as Pacers beat Heat

    MIAMI (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds and finished with a career-high 43 points, helping the Indiana Pacers to a 111-108 win over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Haliburton's winning shot with just over four seconds left was his team-record 10th 3-pointer of the game. He was coming off a 33-point game in a win at Boston on Wednesday. Against the Heat he shot 14 for 20 from the field and 10 for 16 from long distance. Haliburton also earned a bit of redemption by over

  • Avalanche's Cale Makar feels 'guilty' about declining penalty

    Cale Makar declined a power play after New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal was wrongly penalized for tripping on Monday.