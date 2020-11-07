What Trump might do now he’s lost the election: From pardoning cronies to sabotaging the transition

Donald Trump speaks to the press at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on 1 November in Charlotte, North Carolina. (AFP via Getty Images)

Following his hospitalisation from the coronavirus, Donald Trump has spent the weeks leading up to Election Day in front of thousands of his supporters at marathon rallies, promising a “red wave” by doubling down on his vision of carnage and grievances against his political and cultural opponents.

Joe Biden inherits a sagging economy and mass unemployment, a public health crisis and a flood of executive orders and other administration policies he’ll aim to reverse.

Watchdog groups have meanwhile braced for the days that follow 3 November – in the event the president does concede and walk out of the White House in January – and considered how he’ll frame his legacy as 45th president and the first lame duck to lose re-election since George HW Bush.

“Whatever he does will be meant to undermine the incoming Biden administration,” Rajan Menon said in The Nation. “That includes working to make the climb as steep as possible for the rival he’s depicted as a semi-senile incompetent. He will want only one thing: to see his successor fail.”

‘Sabotaging’ the transition

The president’s transition documents that are required to be submitted to Congress were late, thin, and the subject of lawsuits for their release.

Mr Trump has already made clear that he will depend on the US Supreme Court’s conservative majority to rule in his favour following an avalanche of lawsuits against mail-in ballots, and he has not been able to guarantee a peaceful transition of power, should he lose his re-election, suggesting that the president is prepared to “sabotage” the transition process, said Donald K Sherman, deputy director of nonpartisan watchdog organisation Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW).

The organisation has filed hundreds of lawsuits against the administration, from seeking records of forced sterilsation and human rights abuses at immigration detention centres to violations of the Foreign Emoluments Clause, which bars the president and federal officials from taking gifts or payments from foreign governments.

“It seems clear Trump is trying to get everybody and anybody in his administration to help him,” including Attorney General William Barr and the Department of Justice, he said.

“We’re talking about a Justice Department stepping in” to strike down a defamation suit from E Jean Carroll, who has accused the president of raping her in the 1990s, Mr Sherman said.

“Nothing suggests it won’t stop them from trying again.”

The Trump campaign has fused with the White House, which the Office of Special Counsel began investigating after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivered a speech from Jerusalem during the 2020 Republican National Convention.

But the president’s reliance on a national security apparatus to launch attacks against Mr Biden and Democrats “really raise concerns that either if the president is contesting the election or refuses to accept the results, or even if he does accept the results, the national security and diplomatic functions at the highest level of government have been politicised in such a way that they’re not going to ensure a smooth transition of power,” Mr Sherman said.

Destroying records

The Trump administration has been repeatedly condemned for its mishandling and destruction of records, with good government groups and congressional oversight committees warning the National Archives and Records Administration that critical documents – including the deaths and conditions of migrants in custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement as well as water quality reports from the Environmental Protection Agency – could be in jeopardy.

Staffers reportedly have even had to tape together paperwork that the president ripped up, violating the Presidential Records Act, which requires the preservation of the “the activities, deliberations, decisions, and policies that reflect the performance of the president’s constitutional, statutory, or other official or ceremonial duties.”

“Not only have they not been transparent, they have engaged in misconduct if they have something to hide,” Mr Sherman said. “If he loses, there could be attempts to destroy federal records of potential malfeasance and crimes”

Members of the administration have also relied on social media accounts and messaging apps for government communication, prompting CREW to urge Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to preserve accounts and messages on the platform.

