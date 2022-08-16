Trump’s Messaging on FBI Search Echoes His Statements on Jan. 6

Brian Bennett
·6 min read
Former President Trump And Fellow Conservatives Address Annual CPAC Meeting
Former President Trump And Fellow Conservatives Address Annual CPAC Meeting

Former U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference CPAC on August 06, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. Two days later, the F.B.I. searched his home looking for classified files. Credit - Brandon Bell—Getty Images

In the week since the FBI executed a search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s home, many of his supporters have continued to grow angrier, prompting a surge in threats against federal agents including an attempted attack on the FBI field office in Cincinnati that left the attacker dead.

In such a fraught moment, Trump returned on Monday to a playbook he previously used on Jan. 6, 2021: seemingly offering to help calm his supporters while actually feeding their anger by describing that anger as justified.

Trump told Fox News Digital in an interview on Monday that “the country is in a very dangerous position.” He said, “Whatever we can do to help — because the temperature has to be brought down in the country. If it isn’t, terrible things are going to happen.”

He then added: “The people of this country are not going to stand for another scam.”

Trump’s public offer of an olive branch, while continuing to stoke the rage of his supporters, echoed his handling of the mob that attacked the Capitol as Congress met to certify Joe Biden’s victory over him in the 2020 election. Ahead of that deadly riot, Trump’s statements helped whip up his supporters to action, according to evidence the Jan. 6 committee presented during dramatic hearings this summer.

Once his supporters had marched to the Capitol and began engaging in hand-to-hand combat with law enforcement, Trump refused multiple pleas from those in his inner circle to help put an end to the violence. Finally, he sent out a tweet that both urged the mob to leave and suggested that he supported their behavior.

“These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long,” Trump wrote on Twitter at 6:01 pm that day. “Go home with love & in peace. Remember this day forever!”

Read more: What Trump Knew: How the Jan. 6 Committee Is Building a Case Against a Former President

In the week since the court-authorized search of his Mar-a-Lago Club on Aug. 8 to retrieve classified papers, Trump has decried the move as politically motivated and strongly suggested that it represented something bigger and darker in the works by the federal government. “It’s important that you know that it wasn’t just my home that was violated – it was the home of every patriotic American,” he wrote in one fundraising email to supporters. Other fundraising pleas include the often apocalyptic language used by the former President and his allies, but now focused largely on the FBI search. “These are dark times for our Nation,” read the subject line of an email sent to supporters on Aug. 10 in Trump’s name from his Save America PAC. “I need every single red-blooded American Patriot to step up during this time.”

Trump is “trying to parse the language and create plausible deniability,” says David Gomez, a former FBI assistant special agent in charge in the FBI Seattle field office who spent 28 years investigating national security cases including domestic extremism. “It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out what he’s doing, that he’s trying to get people to do what they did on [Jan. 6],” adds Gomez. “He’s trying to rouse people up to take his side without overtly saying ‘Let’s do x, y, and z.’”

On popular pro-Trump forums and far-right channels, Trump supporters have been dissecting his statements, including those he posts to his social media startup, Truth Social. In the days after the FBI search, many of his supporters made it clear they were waiting for the kind of a signal from him that some believed they received through his incendiary statements leading up to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

“When Trump says at a rally or other highly public venue: ‘now is the time’, it will be time. Not before then,” one supporter posted on Aug. 9, a day after the FBI search, on a forum that previously served as the staging ground for the Jan. 6 attack. The language mirrored similar calls on the same forum 19 months earlier: “We have been waiting for Trump to say the word,” one user posted in December 2020 in response to Trump’s call to supporters to come to Washington. “There is not enough cops in DC to stop what is coming.”

Read More: Analysts Warn Violent Rhetoric After FBI Mar-a-Lago Search Is a Preview of What’s to Come

Last Thursday, three days after the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, a man who regularly posted on Truth Social was killed in a standoff at an FBI field office in Cincinnati, after attacking the office armed with an AR-15-style rifle and a nail gun. An account with the same name as the attacker had posted more than 374 times in the previous eight days, many of the messages calling for action after the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago and repeating Trump’s false claims of fraud in the 2020 election. In April, the account had posted a message to Trump’s son, Donald Trump, Jr: “I’m just waiting for your Dad.”

On the day that FBI agents searched Trump’s residence, the attacker posted, “People, this is it…This is your call to arms from me. Leave work tomorrow as soon as the gun shop…opens, get whatever you need to be ready for combat.” The following day he called it a “damn straight insurrection against the people who usurped our government…I won’t be unarmed this time.” Trump Media & Technology Group, the parent company of Truth Social, did not respond to TIME’s request for comment.

Former national security officials and political violence experts told TIME that such attacks are likely to escalate in the coming months as Trump faces a host of ongoing investigations against him, while at the same time stoking speculation about a 2024 presidential run.

Prosecutors on Monday charged a man in Pennsylvania with posting online threats against the FBI on the website Gab in the wake of the Mar-a-Lago search warrant being executed. “I sincerely believe that if you work for the FBI, then you deserve to die,” prosecutors allege the man wrote. “I am going to f**cking slaughter you.”

Trump has described the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago as a “break in” and implied repeatedly, without evidence, that the FBI may have planted incriminating material during the search. In the interview on Monday, he was even more explicit about it, saying that the FBI “could have planted anything they wanted” during the search.

Posts from supporters make it clear they’re taking such messages to heart. “They aren’t after me, they’re after you,” one supporter on a rightwing Trump forum wrote as a summary of the former President’s posts. “If the FBI continues to act in such a partisan way, we will be next.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Former GOP rep finds it 'so funny' watching his former colleagues 'twist into pretzels' trying to defend Trump

    The former Illinois representative believes that former President Trump wants there to be threats and violence against FBI agents.

  • Fantasy Football: 2022 breakout candidates

    Yahoo Fantasy expert Matt Harmon says managers looking for breakout stars in the 2022 NFL season should focus their attention on the second-year wide receiver class.

  • Centre/wing Mitch Richardson returning to Toronto Arrows for a fifth MLR season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed Mitch Richardson, bringing the centre/wing back for a fifth Major League Rugby season. The 26-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ont., has featured in 26 matches, including 16 starts for the club, since its inaugural season in 2019. Richardson has covered 795 metres on 95 carries with 96 tackles and four tries in his four years with the club. The six-foot-two 215-pounder enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, setting career highs in matches played (12), starts (1

  • Roughriders end slump by edging Elks 34-23 in Edmonton

    EDMONTON — Having a break definitely seemed to serve Saskatchewan well. Quarterback Cody Fajardo ran for a pair of touchdowns and passed for another as the Saskatchewan Roughriders emerged with a 34-23 CFL victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. The Roughriders (5-4) had lost three consecutive games before having a bye week and coming back with a win over Edmonton. “Any win is a good win,” said Saskatchewan linebacker Darnell Sankey. “We come out here and get a win on the road, it’s an accom

  • Canada's Keely Shaw claims 2nd bronze at World Para-cycling championships

    Canada's Keely Shaw has won her second bronze medal at the 2022 Para-cycling world championships in Baie-Comeau, Que., as she finished third in the women's C4, 70.2-kilometre road race. On the final day of competition Sunday, Shaw of Midale, Sask., raced to a time of 2:03:29 which was just behind USA's Samantha Bosco who won gold with a time of 2:00:05 and Meg Lemon of Australia took home silver with a time of 2:03:27. With Shaw claiming bronze, she ends the 2022 season eight-for-eight in intern

  • Japan's Baba beats Canada's Chun in U.S. Women's Amateur

    UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners. The 21-year-old Chun won the Canadian Women’s Amateur on July 23 to earn a spot in the event and the CP Women’s Open. She led Michigan to its first Big Te

  • Battle of the Bridge 2: Coaches clash as Chelsea, Spurs draw

    Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being an afterthought, though, following the explosive end to the game at Stamford Bridge, just like there was in 2016 when Tottenham's title challenge ended with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea and both sets of players and coaches clashe

  • Hockey world mourning the loss of beloved young Oilers fan Ben Stelter

    The hockey world is mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with brain cancer who the Oilers rallied around during their recent playoff run.

  • Review concludes Whitecaps' response to misconduct allegations was appropriate

    An independent investigation has concluded that the Vancouver Whitecaps' response to allegations of misconduct by former women's coaches Bob Birarda and Hubert Busby Jr., was serious and "appropriate." But the report, prepared for Major League Soccer by lawyers Janice Rubin and Melody Jahanzadeh of Rubin Thomlinson LLP, says while the club acted "expeditiously" in hiring an experienced workplace investigator, there were issues with the investigation itself. The report says the initial investigat

  • Callers reporting misconduct to helpline were referred to law firm chosen by Hockey Canada

    For the last three years, callers to the federal government's Canadian sport helpline who wanted to report bad experiences in hockey were referred to either a law firm or an insurance claims adjuster chosen by Hockey Canada, CBC News has learned. When the telephone service launched in March 2019, Sport Canada collated a list of contacts provided by national sport organizations so that the helpline's operators could refer callers to resources available for their respective sports. Marie-Claude As

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime wins third-round match at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — A powerful service game gave Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime a distinct advantage in his third-round match at the National Bank Open on Thursday afternoon. Cameron Norrie had no answer for it and then watched his own service game fall apart. The sixth-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 15 aces in a 6-3, 6-4 victory over the ninth-seeded Brit to earn a quarterfinal berth at his hometown tournament. "That was a very convincing win," Auger-Aliassime said. "I served really well but I felt like I

  • Calls for accountability and change within Canadian hockey mount in the wake of national scandal

    Calls for accountability and change within Canadian hockey are growing in the wake of the national organization's alleged sexual abuse scandal — but there is also hope it will be the catalyst to finally change the sport's toxic culture. "I'm not sure it [change] can happen without a change in leadership," said Daryl Fowler, president of Hockey Winnipeg, which represents about 10,000 players. 'We've had the chairman of the board step down. There is some new things happening. We hope that we can d

  • Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner expected to miss 2022-23 season with hip injury

    The injury woes continue for Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner.

  • Will Zalatoris gets 1st PGA Tour win in playoff at Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one in a major — turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat

  • Fantasy Football: Three breakout candidates to look out for

    Here are some breakout candidates that every fantasy football GM should have their eyes on if they want to edge out their opponents this season.

  • Bouchard makes successful return to tennis with doubles win in Vancouver

    VANCOUVER — After 17 long months away from the court due to injury, Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal served notice on Sunday that she's back. The 28-year-old, who looked healthy and happy, made her return to pro tennis in doubles action at the Odlum Brown VanOpen WTA 125 event and came away with a hard-fought victory. "I was just happy to be out there, so happy to have a partner like Kayla, she did really amazing," said Bouchard, who is a former World No. 5-ranked player in singles. "We both like to

  • B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win

    CALGARY — Sean Whyte's 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter capped a B.C. Lions' comeback in a 41-40 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke recovered from two early interceptions which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns to score a pair of rushing touchdowns, and throw for 488 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 24-year-old from Victoria threw touchdown passes to Dominique Rhymes and Bryan Burnham. Whyte also kicked field

  • Serena Williams plays final match in Canada, losing to Bencic at National Bank Open

    TORONTO — Serena Williams looked out at the sold-out crowd at Sobeys Stadium, searching for the fan who had just shouted "Serena, you're the best!" "Thank you. I love all of you," said Williams, with a mix of sweat and tears around her eyes, acknowledging the more than 12,500 spectators who watched her final match in Canada. Williams lost to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the National Bank Open on Wednesday. Williams, who turns 41 this September, announced her inten

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Minnesota Wild's use of 'Thin Blue Line' symbol draws major criticism

    The Minnesota Wild have received backlash online after announcing a Law Enforcement Appreciation Night for the upcoming season, including imagery depicting the controversial "thin blue line" symbol.