Stocks fall as Trump tests positive for COVID-19

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Duluth International Airport, Minnesota, US, on Wednesday. Photo:Alex Brandon/AP

Stocks fell around the world on Friday, reacting to news that US president Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump had both tested positive for COVID-19.

The president announced in a tweet that he and his wife had tested positive for the virus, hours after first confirming they were getting a test.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!,” Trump tweeted.

Melania Trump tweeted that the pair were “feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements.”

The pair were tested after Hope Hicks, a close adviser to the president, contracted COVID-19.

The White House released a signed letter from the president’s physician, Dr Sean Conley, saying he expects Trump to continue to carry out his duties while in quarantine.

News that the pandemic had reached the heart of the White House hit stocks around the world. Japan’s Nikkei (^N225) reversed earlier gains to close down 0.6% and Australia’s ASX 200 (^AXJO) slumped to close down 1.4%. European stock markets opened lower and US futures slumped.

“The biggest question for investors and traders is how this situation is going to impact the Trump’s presidential campaign?” said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Avatrade.

Sebastian Galy, a senior macro strategist at Nordae, said: “The probabilities of Joe Biden winning are increasing. Faced with this, the administration is likely to take a strong step early, likely against China. Hence, this shock should create a series of after shocks and volatility is unsurprisingly expensive.”

S&P 500 futures (ES=F) and Dow Jones futures (YM=F) dropped 1.2% and Nasdaq futures (NQ=F) fell 1.6%.

In Europe, the FTSE 100 (^FTSE) fell 1.1% at the open, the German DAX (^GDAXI) dropped 1.4%, and the French CAC 40 (^FCHI) fell 1.3%.

Overnight in China, the Shanghai Composite (000001.SS) closed down 0.2% and the Shenzen Component (399001.SZ) ended flat. The Hong Kong Hang Seng (^HSI) rose 0.8%.