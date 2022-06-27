Trump Media & Technology Group Issue Statement on Digital World Acquisition Corp. 8-K Filing

SARASOTA, Fla., June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trump Media & Technology Group (“TMTG”) today issued the following statement on Digital World Acquisition Corp.’s June 27 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”):



“TMTG is focused on reclaiming the American people's right to free expression. Every day, our team works tirelessly to sustain Truth Social’s rapid growth, onboard new users, and add new features. We encourage—and will cooperate with—oversight that supports the SEC's important mission of protecting retail investors.”

