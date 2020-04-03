Trump Announces CDC Mask Guidelines But Says He Probably Won't Follow Them

When it comes to following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, President Donald Trump is using a “do as I say, not as I do” approach.

On Friday, the CDC revised its guidelines, advising Americans to wear a mask at all times when out in public.

But when the president announced the recommendation at the coronavirus task force press briefing on Friday evening, he emphasized that the mask measure is “voluntary” and went out of his way to say he wouldn’t be complying.

“This is voluntary. I don’t think I am going to be doing it,” he told reporters, according to PBS correspondent Yamiche Alcindor.

IT'S OFFICIAL.



President Trump: "The CDC is recommending Americans wear a basic cloth or fabric mask."



He adds: "This is voluntary. I don't think I am going to be doing it."



(New mask coronavirus guidelines are not for N95 masks used by health professionals.) — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) April 3, 2020

In fact, Alcindor said the president kept reiterating that he would not be covering his face regardless of what his team of experts said.

President Trump stressed several times that the CDC's new guidelines are "voluntary."



He said: "You can do it. You don't have to it...It may be good...It's only a recommendation...Voluntary."



Trump repeatedly said he would not be wearing the masks CDC is now recommending. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) April 3, 2020

After reporters pressed the president on why he wouldn’t follow the CDC recommendation, his answer suggested he was more concerned with vanity than the virus:

“I just don’t want to wear one myself ... I’m feeling good. ... Somehow sitting in the Oval Office ... the great Resolute Desk ... I think wearing a face mask as I greet presidents, dictators ... I don’t know, I don’t see it.”

Asked why he won't wear a covering, Trump: "I just don't want to wear one myself...I'm feeling good...I just don't want to...somehow sitting in the Oval Office...the great Resolute Desk...I think wearing a face mask as I greet presidents...dictators...I dunno, I don't see it." — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) April 3, 2020

Ironically, the CDC said the mask recommendations were made at the behest of the White House.

BREAKING- Some @CDCgov public health experts felt "pressured" by the White House to draft recommendations that all Americans wear masks or facial coverings while in public. “The CDC would not have gone this direction if not for the White House.”: Official — Nick Valencia (@CNNValencia) April 3, 2020

As you might expect, many Twitter users had strong opinions about the president’s unwillingness to follow the advice issued by his own administration.

I’d prefer he wear this 👇 pic.twitter.com/9rdqOAAeSt — Baligubadle (@Baligubadle1) April 3, 2020

Same guy who stared into the sun during an eclipse. — Kristi Helvig (@KristiHelvig) April 3, 2020

Someone make a muzzle for him. Please. Forget the mask. — Philly Pub Alum (@vegasexpats) April 3, 2020

But some people were more concerned about the reason he cited for not wanting to wear a mask.

He doesn’t want to wear a mask when he greets dictators. Did I hear that correctly? — Sean Currey (@SeanTCurrey) April 3, 2020

