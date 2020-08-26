Trump makes 'surprise' appearance during RNC to take part in the swearing-in of new citizens

President Donald Trump used a "surprise appearance" at Tuesday's Republican political convention to swear in five new U.S. citizens, an event that drew criticism for mixing official government actions with overt political activity.

While some analysts questioned Trump taking official actions at a political convention, the president supervised the swearing-in of five new U.S. citizens born in Bolivia, Lebanon, India, Ghana and Sudan.

"Congratulations – great going," Trump told the group in a video that the White House released hours before it played during the convention telecast.

Noting that one of the new American citizens has a degree in psychology, Trump said: "In other words, she can figure me out."

While Trump used the ceremony to tout the virtues of legal immigration, Democrats said his crackdowns at the border are designed to keep out any person of color.

In his latest break from political tradition, Trump is making appearances every night at the Republican convention.

Lara Brown, director of George Washington University’s Graduate School of Political Management, said Trump's events were "a conflation of his official duties with his party leadership.

But then, this administration has not much been concerned about conflating the official with the partisan because they are doing so many speeches from governmental properties like the White House."

President Donald Trump speaks after a naturalization ceremony during the Republican National Convention. More

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: RNC: Trump takes part in swearing-in of new citizens