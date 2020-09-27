Trump makes false claims about his 'Russia if you're listening' plea during Pennsylvania rally

Donald Trump uttered another false statement Saturday night during his latest rally in battleground Pennsylvania, claiming he uttered his “Russia, if you’re listening” line in 2016 about the contents of Democartic emails as a campaign rally joke rather than the press conference where he actually said it.

Days later, Wikileaks published reams of emails from then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and other top Demnocatic officials.

The president also falsely claimed his comments then were “cut off” by the US media. To the contrary, news networks still play them and did over and over during the 2016 election cycle.