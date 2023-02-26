Trump Makes An Exhaustive Rant For The Ages As 'SNL' Spoofs East Palestine Visit

Former President Donald Trump (played by James Austin Johnson) showed no sympathy for residents of disaster-stricken East Palestine, Ohio in a “Saturday Night Live” cold open of his recent visit to the community(You can watch the parody below).

Johnson’s Trump, who poked fun at the former president’s water bottle-laden visit this past week, fired on all cylinders as he mocked President Joe Biden, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

He also weighed in on criticism over the Trump administration’s roll back of rail safety regulations.

“I did a lot for trains, I made them bigger, faster, less safe, perhaps,” Johnson said.

“I’m here paying my respects because your train exploded and now your birds and fish are all dead, that’s got to not be so great – wake up in the morning and not hear the beautiful chirping of birds and instead hear trains exploding and derailing all over the place.”

He later set the stage at the faux press conference for grand jury foreman Emily Kohrs (played by Chloe Fineman), who made over-exaggerated facial expressions that poked fun at her recent media appearances about the Georgia election case.

“She’s got a very big secret for such a kooky little lady,” Johnson said.

“Potentially, I might, I don’t know, eeeeeeeeh,” said Fineman as she made a series of faces.

You can watch more of the “SNL” bit below.

