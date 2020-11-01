Trump MAGA vehicle parade shuts down Mario Cuomo bridge in New York

Trump supporters block the Mario Cuomo Bridge in New York on Sunday (Freedomnews.tv)

Hundreds of Donald Trump supporters shut down a major bridge in New York state on Sunday.

A caravan of the president’s followers temporarily blocked the Mario Cuomo Bridge that crosses the Hudson River, north of New York City. The bridge is named after the late governor of New York and current NY Governor Andrew Cuomo’s father.

The president’s supporters flew American flags and “Make America Great Again” signs from trucks and cars, honked horns and got out to chant “USA.”

The event was one of several held in the New York City area on Sunday, with Trump supporters also blocking the Garden State Parkway in New Jersey.

The rally came a week after opponents of the president clashed with his supporters in Times Square.

The Mario Cuomo Bridge opened in 2017 at a cost of $3.9 billion. Cuomo was governor of New York for three terms between 1983 and 1994.

#MAGAdrag caravan of reportedly 2 thousand vehicles stretched out from Rockland County to Westchester County in New York, rallying for president Trump. They shut down Mario Cuomo Bridge in New York



Video by Yuki Iwamura (FNTV https://t.co/MKhP0Go9IL) desk@scootercaster.com pic.twitter.com/GYHAs7Nph6



— @SCOOTERCASTER (FNTV) (@ScooterCasterNY) November 1, 2020

The rally comes after a caravan of Mr Trump’s supporters surrounded a Biden campaign bus on a Texas highway and rammed a campaign volunteer’s car that was driving alongside it.

NY Governor Andrew Cuomo has been a vocal critic of Mr Trump’s handling of the coronavirus and has publicly sparred with the president over the White House’s response.

New York State Police have not returned a request for comment.

Read more

State-by-state guide to when polls close on 2020 election night

Five major 2020 policies Joe Biden is planning for his presidency

2020 Electoral College map: The swing states key to victory

Why Americans won’t find out who won on election night