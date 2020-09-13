Trump likens Biden abortion policy to 'baby execution'

Donald Trump likened the abortion policies of his 2020 US election rival Democrat Joe Biden to "baby execution" during a campaign stop in Nevada.

Mr Trump was participating in a roundtable discussion with the "Latinos for Trump Coalition" in Las Vegas when he made the comment.

The president stated - incorrectly - that Mr Biden favored "after-term abortion, which is basically baby execution."

Mr Biden's voting record has been historically conservative with regard to abortion. Throughout the 1970's and 1980's Mr Biden consistently voted to restrict expansions to Roe V. Wade.

In recent years, Mr Biden appears to have softened somewhat on his stance. He has promised to codify Roe V. Wade into federal law and has spoken out against the Hyde Amendment, though only doing so after being pressured by other Democrats.

The attack from Mr Trump is the latest attempt from the president to paint Mr Biden as extremely far left. Mr Biden's voting record does not support the president’s claims.