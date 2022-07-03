Trump Likely To Announce Run Soon Because He's A 'Freaking Toddler,' Says Ex-GOP Official

Mary Papenfuss
·2 min read

Donald Trump may soon announce he’ll run for the presidency because he’s having a fit about the dirt revealed about him in Jan. 6 hearings, and because he has “all the impulse control of a freaking toddler,” a former GOP official scoffed Saturday.

“At the end of the day, he’s going to do whatever he wants. He’s shown that time and time again,” Kurt Bardella, a former deputy communications director for the GOP-controlled House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, told MSNBC. (He’s now a Democrat and news commentator.)

“This guy has the impulse control of a freaking toddler. So nobody should be surprised about that at all. I think that Republicans, yeah, this is the golem they created,” Bardella added.

Bardella was responding to a New York Times story Friday that Trump is hoping a stepped-up announcement about going for the presidency — yet again — will distract the public from a “stream of damaging revelations,” and could declare he’s entering the race as early as this month.

“We all know from past experiences Donald Trump doesn’t care about anybody else but Donald Trump,” Bardella told MSNBC host Alex Witt. “So it doesn’t surprise me that when faced with the criticism that’s been mounting right now, following the January 6th hearings, that he’s thinking about pulling the trigger now.”

That timing will likely “ruin” things for the Republicans ahead of the midterms as more negative testimony taints the candidate, said Bardella. But it’s what Republicans deserve for tying their future to Trump, he said.

“You know what, Donald?” Bardella said. “Go out there, show everybody who you are, what you want to do, implode the Republican Party before November.”

“These guys have wanted to divorce themselves from Donald Trump for the last five years; they just have lacked courage, the ability, the guts to actually do it,” Bardella added. Behind the scenes “they are rooting for the Jan. 6 committee.”

Bardella claimed that “nobody was was more excited” about the powerful testimony early this week by Cassidy Hutchinson than “Republicans who want to dispense with Donald Trump.”

Among her most damning revelations, Hutchinson, who was an aide to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, testified that Trump wanted to drop screening for rioters Jan. 6, 2021, who were known to be carrying weapons, and allow them to march to the Capitol that day. “They’re not here to hurt me,” Hutchinson quoted Trump as saying.

Check out Bardella’s full interview about Trump in the video below. He talks about Trump stepping up his race announcement beginning at 5:30:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Argentina's economy minister makes sudden exit

    Martin Guzmán's departure leaves a big question mark over Argentina's future economic policy.

  • How Pfizer Won the Pandemic—in Profit and Influence

    AlamyBy Arthur Allen | KHNThe grinding two-plus years of the pandemic have yielded outsize benefits for one company—Pfizer—making it both highly influential and hugely profitable as covid-19 continues to infect tens of thousands of people and kill hundreds each day.Its success in developing covid medicines has given the drugmaker unusual weight in determining U.S. health policy. Based on internal research, the company’s executives have frequently announced the next stage in the fight against the

  • Trump's vulnerabilities for 2024 mount after new testimony

    Stunning new revelations about former President Trump's fight to overturn the 2020 election have exposed growing political vulnerabilities just as he eyes another presidential bid.

  • An Ohio 10-year-old crossed state lines for abortion care in Indiana. She isn't alone

    An Ohio 10-year-old girl is among many who have been forced to seek abortions in states like Indiana after Roe was overturned.

  • Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair's Friendship Photos Through the Years

    The Cruel Intentions actresses have been friends for almost 25 years

  • Justin and Hailey Bieber Enjoy a Romantic Date Night In Los Angeles

    Justin and Hailey Bieber made time for a romantic evening in West Hollywood, enjoying dinner at one of their most frequented restaurants, Sushi Park.

  • A 10-year-old was forced to cross state lines for an abortion after Ohio's ban went into place. The Indiana doctor who helped her will soon be unable to assist others.

    As Ohio outlawed abortions after six weeks, doctors in neighboring Indiana described an influx of patients from out-of-state seeking the procedure, including a pregnant 10-year-old.

  • Robert leads 17-hit White Sox attack in 11-4 win over Halos

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Josh Harrison and Luis Robert hit two-run homers during Chicago’s five-run fifth inning, and the White Sox pounded out 17 hits in an 11-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night. José Abreu and Yoán Moncada had RBI doubles during a five-run seventh for the White Sox, who rallied from an early three-run deficit with multi-hit games from seven batters to win for only the second time in seven games. Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani hit back-to-back homers in the thir

  • It's a Dogfight! Saint John, Hamilton meet in Memorial Cup final

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Two teams that skated through distinctly different paths in the playoffs will meet Wednesday in the final of the 2022 Memorial Cup. The host Saint John Sea Dogs, who went 39 days between games after losing in the first round of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs, will face the Hamilton Bulldogs, who posted a 16-3 post-season record en route to the Ontario Hockey League championship. It is the first Memorial Cup final since 2019, when the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies skate

  • Lightning retain Nick Paul with 7-year, $22 million contract

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning have accomplished one of their top offseason priorities, retaining forward Nick Paul with a seven-year contract worth just over $22 million. General manager Julien BriseBois announced deal Friday, three days after saying the club was interested in re-signing Paul and two other key players headed toward free agency — forward Ondrej Palat and defenseman Jan Rutta. Paul was obtained in a trade from the Ottawa Senators in March. The 27-year-old filled sever

  • JT Poston shoots 62, leads John Deere Classic by 2 strokes

    SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — J.T. Poston shot a 9-under 62 on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead in the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic. Coming off a second-place tie last week in Connecticut, Poston eagled the par-5 second and had seven birdies in a bogey-free round at TPC Deere Run. “It’s, obviously, why you practice and why you work as hard as you do on your game,” Poston said. “Any time you can have those rounds where you really get it going low and mistake-free, bogey-free is a bonus. It’s why you wor

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • Grizzlies, All-Star Ja Morant agree to 5-year supermax deal

    The Memphis Grizzlies are making sure All-Star point guard Ja Morant is going nowhere anytime soon. Morant agreed to a five-year supermax rookie extension Friday. Tandem, the company home to Morant's agent, Jim Tanner, congratulated the guard on the contract on social media minutes after extensions could be signed. “Memphis is my home,” Morant wrote on Twitter six minutes after midnight. This extension was merely a formality for the point guard voted the NBA's Most Improved Player in his third s

  • Real ninjas are back!

    Meet the new ninjas reclaiming their place in Odawara, so this can become home to one of the country’s largest ninja clans again.

  • Otto Porter Jr. will make a huge impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss how the versatile forward will make things easier for Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Nick Nurse (among others). Full episode available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Unvaccinated Tanner Houck roasted after Red Sox lose to Blue Jays in walk-off fashion

    Fans are calling out Tanner Houck for his decision to remain unvaccinated against COVID-19.

  • Kuhl tosses 3-hit shutout, Rockies beat Dodgers 4-0 at Coors

    DENVER (AP) — Chad Kuhl crouched in a tunnel at Coors Field, sharing the moment with his parents on a FaceTime call as his phone kept buzzing with other messages of congratulations. The fact that the best start of his career came against the powerful Los Angeles Dodgers only made the night even more special. Kuhl pitched a three-hitter for his first major league shutout and the Colorado Rockies beat Los Angeles 4-0 on Monday. “We all want to win, but it’s just been one of those personal goals fo

  • What Sadio Mané’s departure means for the Reds

    The Senegalese football star is joining the German Club, but what’s his new contract and how is Liverpool going to replace him?

  • Flyers' prospect detained in Russia for allegedly dodging military draft

    Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov has been detained by Russian authorities after suspicions of "dodging the Russian army."

  • Mets ace deGrom to make 1st injury rehab start Sunday

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mets ace Jacob deGrom is finally ready to begin a minor league rehab assignment. Sidelined by injuries since last July, the two-time Cy Young Award winner is scheduled to start Sunday night for Class A St. Lucie against the Jupiter Hammerheads. He's expected to throw about 25 pitches and two innings. It will be the first competitive outing since spring training for deGrom, sidelined all season because of a stress reaction in his right scapula that caused inflammation. The announc