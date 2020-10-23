‘Trump is a liar’: Mark Ruffalo, John Legend and Debra Messing among celebrities to react to Trump-Biden debate

The second and final presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden was a less chaotic and frenzied affair than their first clash.

But that did not stop Hollywood celebrities from sharing their reaction to the Nashville encounter between the two White House rivals.

“Trump is a liar, Biden is an honourable man who raised his boys on his own after his wife was killed in a car accident,” said Avengers star Mark Ruffalo.

“If Trump has his way, the ACA will ‘magically disappear’ - and with it coverage for preexisting conditions. Trump’s insistence on destroying ACA hurts all American families!” said Will and Grace star Debra Messing.

Star Trek actor George Takei, also tweeted out his view.

“Biden sounds very clear, capable and focussed. Trump, sounds like … well, Trump.”

Actress Alyssa Milano was also vocally on Mr Biden’s side.

“What is Trump hiding? Everything,” said Milano.

WHAT IS TRUMP HIDING?



Everything.



— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 23, 2020

Actor James Woods has been a strong supporter of Mr Trump throughout his presidency.

“‘Rolling around in bed?’ Every major Democrat city in America has tens of thousands of homeless lying on the pavement – hungry, disorientated, diseased and hopeless. In your world, Joe, nobody’s in bed and certainly nobody’s ‘rolling around.’”

“Rolling around in bed?” Every major Democrat city in America has tens of thousands of homeless lying on the pavement - hungry, disoriented, diseased, and hopeless. In your world, Joe, nobody’s in bed and certainly nobody’s “rolling around.” — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 23, 2020

Sophia Bush tweeted that it was “insane” to watch debate reaction on Fox News.

“They way they are spinning Trump’s cruelty, lying, and the fact that his BEST month of job creation was less than any month in the economy he inherited?? It’s laughable, But nuts.”

It’s insane to watch FOX News right now. They way they are spinning Trump’s cruelty, lying, and the fact that his BEST month of job creation was less than any month in the economy he inherited?? It’s laughable. But nuts. — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) October 23, 2020

Pro-Trump actress Kirstie Alley tweeted out that she felt the president got the better of Mr Biden.

“I LOVE THIS Trump! COOL CALM AND POIGNANT!! You have WON THE DEBATE!!”

John Legend said: “Trump said he couldn’t see everyone because it was dark but he was sure he was the least racist person in the room. Like how? And what if the light were brighter? Would he have tempered his assessment? That guy in blue is less racist but I’m definitely in the bottom 5 of racist.”

Actor John Cusack commented: “Trump only proves real strategic enemy is fascism in us all – Our heads / hearts / everyday behaviour that causes us to love or covet power: to desire the very thing that dominates & exploits us. Who would not stop this man – unless they harbour such lust for power.”

Read more

Trump mocked for ludicrous climate change statements during debate

Trump just let us know what he really thinks of Democrat voters

Biden says Giuliani fed false information to help Trump get re-elected

The final presidential debate didn’t go well for Trump