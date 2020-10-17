Promises, Promises: Trump Says Maybe He'll 'Have To Leave The Country' If He Loses

Mary Papenfuss
Trends Reporter, HuffPost

President Donald Trump hinted Friday that his future address could be much farther from the White House than he initially anticipated.

He told supporters at a Georgia rally that he might have to leave the country if he loses to his Democratic rival, Joe Biden.

“Running against the worst candidate in the history of presidential politics puts pressure on me,” Trump said. “Could you imagine if I lose? My whole life, what am I gonna do? I’m gonna say I lost to the worst candidate in the history of politics. I’m not gonna feel so good. Maybe I’ll have to leave the country? I don’t know.”

Twitter critics thought that was an excellent idea.

