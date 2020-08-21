Trump Is Laying The Groundwork For Rejecting Election Results If He Loses

If Donald Trump gets his way, the 2020 US election will be a total mess. Voters will encounter long lines at the polls and struggle getting ballots through the mail. Ideally, of course, these voters will be Democrats.

If Trump loses reelection in November, any whiff of problems will allow him to question the legitimacy of the results. He has even held up the spectre of chaos to call for delaying the Nov. 3 election.

“With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history,” he tweeted on July 30. “It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”

These problems are not inevitable. They are being encouraged by Trump, who has done all he can to make it harder for people to vote during the coronavirus pandemic. He has baselessly claimed that mail-in voting is ripe for fraud and abuse (it isn’t) and admitted to depriving the postal service of funds in order to make it harder for people to vote by mail.

In a recent Fox News interview, Trump said that if they didn’t get the billions that Democrats are requesting to help the post office stay afloat, “that means you can’t have universal mail-in voting because you they’re not equipped to have it.”

The $25 billion that Democrats wanted to provide the post office was not exclusively for mail-in voting.

Trump and his allies have been laying the groundwork to question the legitimacy of the November election results for months, raising the troubling question of what will happen if the election doesn’t go the president’s way. Trump may act like every other president and step aside graciously ― but he certainly seems to be leaving the door open to something more sinister.

“Is the president saying if he doesn’t win this election that he will not accept the results unless he wins?” a reporter asked White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on...

