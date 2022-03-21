Trump lawyers: Judge abused discretion in forcing testimony

·2 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s lawyers say a New York judge abused his discretion with a decision last month requiring the former president to answer questions under oath in a civil investigation into his business practices.

In papers filed Monday in a state appeals court, Trump’s lawyers said Manhattan Judge Arthur Engoron failed to properly weigh constitutional and ethical concerns that they’d raised about New York Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation.

Lawyers for Trump and his two eldest children, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr., want the appellate division of the state’s trial court to overturn Engoron’s Feb. 17 ruling and invalidate James’ subpoenas seeking their testimony.

They detailed their arguments in a 72-page joint brief Monday, rehashing prior claims that James, a Democrat, had a political vendetta against Trump, a Republican, and that forcing the Trumps to testify would violate their constitutional rights because answers could be used against them in a parallel criminal investigation.

The Trumps’ lawyers contend that Engoron was wrong to limit the scope of a two-hour hearing prior to his ruling and that he didn’t have all of the information necessary to make a proper ruling.

The lawyers said Engoron denied their requests for hearings exploring the nature of coordination between James’ office and the Manhattan district attorney’s office, which is running the criminal probe, and whether James was engaging in selective prosecution.

James issued a statement in response to the Trumps’ court filing Monday.

“Donald J. Trump, Donald Trump, Jr., and Ivanka Trump were ordered by a judge to comply with our investigation into Mr. Trump and the Trump Organization’s financial dealings,” James said.

“Despite continuous efforts to impede this investigation, no one can stop our pursuit of justice, no matter how powerful they are. We will continue to follow the facts without fear or favor.”

The Trumps and the New York attorney general’s office have agreed to pause enforcement of the subpoenas during the appeals process. Court papers indicate the appellate court will likely hear arguments in May or June.

James has said her investigation has uncovered evidence Trump’s company, the Trump Organization, used “fraudulent or misleading” valuations of assets like golf courses and skyscrapers to get loans and tax benefits.

If Engoron’s ruling is upheld, it could force Trump into a tough decision about whether to answer questions, or stay silent, citing his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination — something he’s criticized others for doing in the past.

Michael R. Sisak, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • U.S. Capitol riot probe to reveal new details on attack, Cheney says

    The U.S. Congress' probe of the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol will reveal new details of that day's events and may recommend new criminal penalties for officials who fail to uphold their duties, Representative Liz Cheney said on Sunday. "There will be legislative recommendations and there certainly will be information" on the attack the public has not yet heard, Cheney told NBC-TV's "Meet the Press." Cheney is one of two Republicans on the nine-person U.S. House of Representatives select committee that has been holding closed-door sessions over the past several months as it interviews witnesses about events leading up to and during the attack by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

  • Trump family files appeal fighting order that they testify before New York AG Letitia James

    Lawyers for Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump, Jr. tell appeals court that they shouldn't have to testify given James' "inappropriate" bias.

  • Chinese airliner crashes with 132 aboard in country's south

    BEIJING (AP) — A China Eastern Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in a remote mountainous area of southern China on Monday, officials said, setting off a forest fire visible from space in the country’s worst air disaster in nearly a decade. More than 15 hours after communication was lost with the plane, there was still no word about the fate of passengers and crew members, leaving families waiting to learn whether anyone survived. The Civil Aviation Administration of China said the

  • Drone shows shelling damage in Kyiv's Podil district

    STORY: The shelling killed at least eight people, according to Ukraine's Prosecutor General, after a relative lull over the weekend. The mayor of Kyiv on Monday (March 21) announced a "reinforced curfew" in the Ukrainian capital from 8.00 p.m. (1800 GMT) until 7 a.m. on Wednesday (March 23).Mayor Vitali Klitschko said shops, pharmacies and petrol stations would not open on Tuesday (March 22). Parts of the city have come under fire repeatedly from Russian forces.Russia's assault on Ukraine, now in its fourth week, has stalled along most fronts. Russia, which calls its actions a "special military operation" has failed to seize a single major Ukrainian city, much less capture the capital Kyiv or swiftly topple the government of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

  • ‘I will be back’: Trump promises 2024 return to White House at Florida rally

    The former president appeared on stage as part of an ‘American Freedom Tour’ event in <a href="/topic/fort-lauderdale">Fort Lauderdale</a>

  • Pence distances himself from Trump as he eyes 2024 campaign

    NEW YORK (AP) — After Donald Trump was caught on video bragging about sexually assaulting women, Mike Pence stayed on his ticket. As the coronavirus ravaged the U.S., the then-vice president praised the administration’s response. And after a violent mob threatened his life during an attack on the U.S. Capitol, Pence rejected entreaties to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office. But after years of being a subservient sidekick, Pence is beginning to distance himself from Trump as he

  • Joly warns of further sanctions against Russia as Trudeau set to leave for Europe

    MONTREAL — Canada will soon impose new sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly said Monday. "There will be more sanctions. We need to make sure we put maximum pressure on Vladimir Putin, his close guard and also the oligarchs, that is our goal," Joly said following a speech to the Montreal Council on Foreign Relations. With further details on sanctions to come later this week, Joly told reporters Ottawa will do everything in its power to ensure Rus

  • Prosecutor asks judge to bar use of Oxford school shooting suspect’s name in court because it gives him notoriety

    ‘The publicity generated by a school shooting... can inspire and motive at-risk individuals to commit similar acts of violence’

  • News Analysis: Trump delayed weapons to Ukraine and praised Putin. Did that trigger war?

    The former president attempted to extort Zelensky for political favors and made Ukraine a pawn. Putin took note.

  • Chris Christie calls Trumps comments praising Putin ‘wrong’ and ‘dangerous’

    Former Republican New Jersey Governor hits out at the former president for stating that the Russian leader was ‘genius’ and ‘savvy’

  • After 2 shootings, spring break gets curfew and state of emergency in South Beach

    Miami Beach will impose a midnight curfew starting Thursday, after two shootings and injuries to police officers over the weekend shattered what had been a relatively calm Spring Break.

  • Spring break shootings: Miami Beach emergency brings curfew

    MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — City of Miami Beach officials declared a state of emergency on Monday and an upcoming curfew, bidding to curb violent incidents at spring break that saw five people wounded in two separate shootings. Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber and City Manager Alina Hudak announced the emergency order at an afternoon news conference. It includes a curfew for the South Beach area that starts early Thursday after midnight and runs through the weekend. The city commission will hold an eme

  • NHL trade deadline 2022 recap: A flurry of deals strike at the buzzer

    Even with some of the bigger names moving earlier, there was plenty of activity on deadline day. Here's what happened Monday.

  • Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

    TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (22,009.13, up 190.66 points.) Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up $2.37, or 3.1 per cent, to $78.77 on 20.8 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up $1.75, or 4.5 per cent, to $40.87 on 10.7 million shares. Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Up 91 cents, or 4.7 per cent, to $20.20 on 9.9 million shares. Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Up 30 cents

  • Senators extend goalie Anton Forsberg amid heavy trade speculation

    The deadline goaltending market got even thinner after the Senators inked Anton Forsberg to a three-year deal despite his strong trade value.

  • Maple Leafs trade Travis Dermott to Canucks

    To bolster its roster ahead of the deadline, Toronto has bid farewell to a fan favourite.

  • Hurricanes' Niederreiter suspended 1 game for slashing

    NEW YORK (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes forward Nino Niederreiter has been suspended for one game by the NHL for slashing Washington Capitals forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby during Friday night's game. The incident occurred at 13:43 of the first period. Niederreiter was assessed a minor penalty for slashing. The Hurricanes, who lead the Metropolitan Division, lost 4-3 in a shootout to the Capitals in the opening game of a four-game homestand. Niederreiter will miss Sunday's game against the New York Ra

  • Red-hot Barnes ‘just being humble’ on the court

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes has every reason to feel confident, especially after a 31-point, 17-rebound performance on Friday night. But in the thick of a playoff race, all he’s concerned about is getting his team the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Ali Nullmeyer 6th in women's slalom for top Canadian honours at World Cup Finals

    Ali Nullmeyer posted her third top-six slalom finish in a little over two months, placing sixth to lead Canada's four-member contingent at the final women's World Cup event of the season on Saturday in Courchevel, France. The Toronto skier stopped the clock in a two-run time of one minute 37.81 seconds behind surprising World Cup Finals winner Andrej Slokar (1:36.54) of Slovakia. Nullmeyer was a personal-best fifth on Jan. 4 in Zagreb, Croatia and sixth just five days later in Kranjska Gora, Slo

  • Overwatch beta 2 is coming!

    Overwatch's beta 2 testing is coming in late April and will be open to the public to sign up and test out.