A Trump Lawyer Once Said the Election Lawsuits Wouldn’t Work: 'There Really Are No Bombshells'

Tasos Katopodis/Getty President Donald Trump

Though President Donald Trump's campaign and his allies have filed more than a dozen lawsuits contesting the results of the 2020 presidential election, even one of the president's own lawyers has expressed a lack of confidence in the effort.

Marc Scaringi is an attorney recently hired by the campaign in Pennsylvania, where Trump is seeking to block the state from certifying its election results ahead of an Electoral College vote in December that will officially make Joe Biden the president-elect.

Last week, the law firm initially picked to represent the campaign in Pennsylvania (which Biden won by approximately 81,000 votes and counting, according to the Associated Press) withdrew from the case.

On Monday, the group of attorneys picked to replace the first firm also withdrew.

But Scaringi, who remains on the federal court case — and who hosts an eponymous conservative radio show on iHeartRadio — has previously cast doubts on the campaign's efforts to overturn the results.

RELATED: Barack Obama Implores Donald Trump to Look 'Beyond' His Ego and 'Put the Country First'

“In my opinion, there really are no bombshells that are about to drop that will derail a Biden presidency, including these lawsuits," he said in a Nov. 7 episode of The Marc Scaringi Show. "Some of them have merit, certainly like the lawsuits filed by our Pennsylvania Republican Party ... Several of the other lawsuits don't seem to have much evidence in substantiating their claims."

"At the end of the day, in my view, the litigation will not work," Scaringi continued then. "It will not reverse this election."

In a more recent episode, on Saturday, the attorney spoke specifically about the high-legal turnover in the Pennsylvania case, which he said created an uphill battle in the state.

"That's very unusual for a law firm to get out of the case," he said. "The loss of this big firm ... and it getting out four days after it was in ... that's certainly gonna cause some disturbance in the case."

Story continues

He added that the challenge for the Trump campaign lies in getting "beyond the vague allegations of fraud or corruption in the counting of mail-in ballots — to get to specific, concrete instances in which voting fraud occurred."

RELATED: Inside Trump’s Inner Circle as White House Defeat Forces Them to Confront What’s Next

Since losing to Democratic nominee Joe Biden two weeks ago, the president has refused to concede defeat.

Instead, Trump, 74, has argued that the election was "stolen" from him, alleging (without proof) that there was widespread fraud, while his campaign has launched lawsuits across the country contesting the results.

A number of those complaints have already been dismissed or withdrawn.

The seeming revolving door of attorneys involved with the Pennsylvania suit is the latest issue to plague the campaign's legal proceedings. In Arizona, a firm representing the campaign in a separate suit also backed out last week.

In addition to Scaringi, Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani is representing the president in Pennsylvania.

Scaringi did not immediately respond to a request for comment from PEOPLE.