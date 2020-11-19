Trump’s lawyer once called him an ‘idiot’ who ‘really cannot be trusted’ to tell truth

CNN anchor Brian Stelter and Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis argue about accusations of 'fake news' (CNN)

The Trump campaign’s senior legal adviser, Jenna Ellis, previously slammed the president as a narcissistic “idiot," a “bully,” and someone who “really cannot be trusted to be consistent or accurate in anything,” according to CNN’s KFile. Now Ms Ellis is spearheading the president’s attempts to challenge election results around the country, which are rooted in a baseless conspiracy theory that mass fraud prevented him from winning.

According to CNN, Ms Ellis, an attorney and former law professor from Colorado, regularly tore into the president in social media posts and media appearances before he was the Republican nominee in 2016. In various comments she said he wasn’t a “real Christian,” and that he made “disgusting” comments about women. On Facebook in March of 2016, she said Mr Trump’s values were “not American” and linked to a post calling him a “fascist.”

"Why should we rest our highest office in America, on a man who fundamentally goes back and forth and really cannot be trusted to be consistent or accurate in anything," Ms Ellis said in a April 2016 radio appearance.

She also argued the president and his supporters were narcissists who don’t care about facts.

"I could spend a full-time job just responding to the ridiculously illogical, inconsistent, and blatantly stupid arguments supporting Trump," she wrote in March 2016. “But here's the thing: his supporters DON'T CARE about facts or logic. They aren't seeking truth. Trump probably could shoot someone in the middle of NYC and not lose support. And this is the cumulative reason why this nation is in such terrible shape: we don't have truth seekers; we have narcissists.”

She now says she had the wrong impression of the president.

"It's no secret that I did not support Donald Trump early in the primary process in 2015, like many others who didn't know him, and I've always been straightforward with my opinions and I've always admitted when my opinion changes,” Ms Ellis told CNN in a statement.

Story continues

"President Trump is a sincere Christian, the best president in modern history, and made and kept his promises to the American people. I am proud to stand with him and his goals for the future of this country and all of its citizens," she added.

She began backing Mr Trump once he became the nominee, arguing that his opponent, Hillary Clinton, didn’t share Ms Ellis’ anti-abortion views or desire for a more conservative Supreme Court.

Over time, Ms Ellis, who has a well-documented history of anti-Mulism and LGBT stances, including saying Islam isn’t American and gay men deserve Aids, became a frequent pro-Trump guest on Fox News. It was there she attracted the president’s attention last year, according to Axios, before joining the campaign as a legal adviser last November.

Now Ms Ellis is a frequent Trump surrogate in the media, online, and in the courtroom, where the campaign has fruitlessly argued it would’ve won the election but for massive voter fraud, of which there was no evidence.

In Wayne Co, MI, 71% of their precincts’ ballot counts don’t match total number of voters! 2 board members refused to certify results, then suddenly caved amid threats. America doesn’t yield to the mob!



President @realDonaldTrump is FIGHTING for TRUTH & to count all LEGAL votes! pic.twitter.com/3SeiSJrdHN — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) November 18, 2020

She also regularly retweets the president’s baseless conspiracy theories about the election.