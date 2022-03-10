Trump lawyer knew plan to delay Biden certification was unlawful, emails show

Hugo Lowell in Washington
·4 min read
<span>Photograph: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

John Eastman conceded that scheme represented violation of Electoral Count Act but urged Mike Pence to go ahead anyway


Interrupting the certification of Joe Biden’s election win on 6 January last year as part of the scheme to return Donald Trump to office was known to be unlawful by at least one of the former president’s lawyers, according to an email exchange about the potential conspiracy.

Related: Trump ‘admired’ Putin’s ability to ‘kill whoever’, says Stephanie Grisham

The former Trump lawyer John Eastman – who helped coordinate the scheme from the Trump “war room” at the Willard hotel in Washington – conceded in an email to counsel for then vice-president Mike Pence, Greg Jacob, that the plan was a violation of the Electoral Count Act.

But Eastman then urged Pence to move ahead with the scheme anyway, pressuring the former vice-president’s counsel to consider supporting the effort on the basis that it was only a “minor violation” of the statute that governed the certification procedure.

The admission that the scheme was unlawful undercuts arguments by Eastman and the Willard war room team that they believed there was no wrongdoing in seeking to have Pence delay the certification past 6 January – one of the strategies they sought to return Trump to power.

It additionally raises the prospect that the other members of the Willard war room – including Trump’s former attorney Rudy Giuliani and Trump’s former strategist Steve Bannon – were also aware that the scheme to delay or stop the certification was unlawful from the start.

The request to adjourn the joint session was one of several strategies Eastman had laid out in an infamous memo presented to Trump, Pence and top aides last year that outlined how the former vice-president could attempt to unilaterally overturn the 2020 election results.

The strategy to delay the joint session past 6 January was about buying time for Trump and his team to pressure state legislatures to send Trump slates of electors to Congress on the basis that the Biden slates were illegitimate because of supposed election fraud.

The email exchange – revealed in court filings by the select committee last week – shows Eastman attempted to take advantage of the fact that the Electoral Count Act was not followed exactly in the immediate aftermath of the Capitol attack to try and benefit Trump.

“The Senate and House have both violated the Electoral Count Act this evening – they debated the Arizona objections for more than two hours. Violation of 3 USC 17,” Eastman wrote to Jacob in his 9.44pm email, referring to the statute in the US criminal code.

But in the second part of his email, Eastman claimed that because the statute had already been violated in small ways – delays that amounted to a few hours at best – Pence should have no problem committing “one more minor violation and adjourn for 10 days”.

That admission is significant since it demonstrates Eastman knew the scheme to delay Biden’s certification was unlawful – which the select committee believes bolsters its case that he was involved in a conspiracy to defraud the United States and obstruct Congress.

The House counsel, Douglas Letter, appearing on behalf of the select committee in federal court on Tuesday, referenced the admission as he postulated that Eastman knew what he was advocating violated both the Electoral Count Act statute and the constitution.

Letter also said of Eastman’s request of Pence: “It was so minor it could have changed the entire course of our democracy. It could have meant the popularly elected president could have been thwarted from taking office. That was what Dr Eastman was urging.”

But if Eastman knew the scheme violated the law, it raises the additional possibility that Giuliani also knew it was unlawful when he called the Republican senator Tommy Tuberville and asked him to object to Biden’s wins, after the Capitol attack had taken place.

In a voicemail recorded at about 7pm that evening, and published by the Dispatch, Giuliani implored Tuberville to object to 10 states Biden won once Congress reconvened at 8pm, a process that would have concluded 15 hours later and dragged the joint session into the next day.

“The only strategy we can follow is to object to numerous states and raise issues so that we get ourselves into tomorrow – ideally until the end of tomorrow,” Giuliani said.

The admission from Eastman came as part of a thread of emails with Jacob in filings submitted by the select committee seeking to challenge Eastman’s claim that more than a hundred emails demanded by the panel are protected by attorney-client privilege and should remain secret.

But the select committee said in the filings that it should be allowed to conduct an in camera review of the records to determine whether the crime-fraud exception applied, arguing in part they appeared to show Eastman was engaged in criminal conspiracy and common law fraud.

The judge in the case ruled in the panel’s favor after the hearing on Tuesday, allowing a review of around a hundred emails to determine whether the records were subject to privilege, though he did not comment on whether Eastman might have engaged in criminal activity.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Team Sonnet dominates Team Scotiabank to win championship at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) exploded for a seven-goal third period against Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to claim a 10-2 victory in the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Madison Field of Oakville, Ont., scored a hat trick, while Jessie Eldridge and Victoria Bach each scored twice to help lift the Toronto club to its first title of the season on Sunday at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va.

  • Dalano Banton on the first time he met Masai Ujiri

    Dalano Banton reveals what his draft workout was like for the Raptors in Tampa and how the organization gave draftees the full Toronto experience. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • ‘I’m really on the Toronto Raptors’: Dalano Banton

    Chris Boucher discusses his role as a veteran to the many young players on the Raptors while Dalano Banton still can’t believe he’s playing for his hometown team. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Canucks' Thatcher Demko recalls being roasted by Patrick Roy: 'What the f– is wrong with you?'

    Patrick Roy was not a fan of "Dancing Demko."

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • Colorado Avalanche still the class of the NHL

    Justin Cuthbert counts down the top five teams in the NHL this week, with the Avs comfortably leading the pack.

  • 'No one quit trying': N.W.T. students hit the hills to train with Olympic snowboarder Liam Gill

    As high school students in Fort Simpson headed to the ski hill this past week, a line of snowboards was waiting for them in the snow. Olympic snowboarder Liam Gill was waiting for them, too. There was a thrill in the air, said Łı́ı́dlı̨ı̨ Kų́ę́ Regional High School teacher Kristen Morrison, as the youth prepared to train with Gill. Boots and helmets sat in bins by the boards while tea boiled over a fire nearby. "The part that stood out most to me is that no one quit trying," Morrison said in an

  • Flames-Avalanche is the West Final we deserve

    In a showcase of the conference's division leaders, the Avalanche and Flames put on quite the performance on Saturday night.

  • Hustle Play: Raptors' Dalano Banton on making the NBA, meeting Masai, rookie hazing

    Dalano Banton joins the show to talk about being drafted by his hometown team, his "welcome to the league" moment, and the advice he would give to kids who want to make the NBA.

  • 'Holy, this is different': Dalano Banton on 'Welcome to the NBA' moment

    Dalano Banton reveals the moment he realized he was in the NBA and why it's important for him to give back to his community. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • Chris Boucher is really proud of Malachi Flynn

    The Raptors sophomore has struggled to find consistent minutes this season but never showed his frustration. Chris Boucher appreciated that. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • NHL leaders: Will they or won't they?

    As NHL Twitter comes alive to debate award nominations, Julian asks the Zone Time crew, 'Will they or won't they?' Can Auston Matthews break the 60 goal mark? Will Connor McDavid reach 120 points despite the Oilers struggles? And can the great ageing 8 score 50 goals this season?

  • Wings put alternate captain Danny DeKeyser on waivers for his birthday

    Veteran Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser was gifted a not-so-special birthday present from the only franchise he's ever known.

  • FIFA lets foreign players, coaches leave Russian clubs until June

    FIFA intervened to allow foreign players and coaches based in Russia to leave their clubs on Monday, although only for the rest of the season. Clubs in other countries will be allowed to sign up to two players who had been at clubs in Russia or Ukraine outside of the normal transfer window periods. Ukraine's league has been suspended since war engulfed the country, and its players are also allowed to temporarily leave until June 30. FIFPRO and the organization representing the world's soccer lea

  • Defending champion Fernandez roars back to punch ticket to semis at Monterrey Open

    Leylah Fernandez is off to the semifinals at the Monterrey Open after defeating China's Qiang Wang in straight sets on Saturday, keeping her title defence alive. The Laval, Que., teen won her sets 7-6 and 6-4, after falling behind Wang 3-0 in the first of the two. Fernandez, 19, is scheduled to take the court at 8:15 p.m. ET against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia on Saturday. The Brazilian dispatched Czech Republic native Marie Bouzkova in her quarter-final match. Colombia's Camila Osorio and Spai

  • Gavrilova sparks Team Scotiabank's comeback win over Team Adidas in semifinal at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Ilya Gavrilova potted three goals, including the game-winner, to help propel Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to a 6-2 semifinal win over Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. The victory sets up a championship game against Team Sonnet (Toronto) on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. Team Adidas will face Team Bauer (Boston) in the consolation game

  • Explaining impairment classification and factored times at the Winter Paralympics

    Canada flew out of the gates at the Beijing Paralympics, with three medals on Day 1 alone. Mollie Jepsen, an LW6/8-2 athlete, won gold in the women's standing downhill. Mac Marcoux, a B3 athlete, scored silver in the men's visually impaired downhill. And Mark Arendz, an LW6 athlete, collected biathlon bronze in the men's standing sprint. You may have watched some of these events and wondered what those letter-number combinations mean, or why there were oddly specific percentages next to athletes