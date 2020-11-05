Trump Launches Furious, Baseless Legal Assault As His Chances Of Victory Diminish

As his path to victory continues to evaporate, US President Donald Trump is moving to stop key swing states from counting absentee ballots by filing legal challenges that could drag on the election even if Democratic opponent Joe Biden is named the projected winner by news organizations.

Follow live updates here.

On Wednesday, as Biden’s vote shares in Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Georgia crept up on the strength of mail-in ballots, the Trump campaign began to file multiple suits in those states. While the legal filings may not say so directly, these lawsuits will all hinge on Trump’s false theory that the valid votes being counted in these states are somehow fraudulent. Trump has repeatedly, and falsely, cast suspicion on absentee ballots and promised early Wednesday morning to go to the U.S. Supreme Court to stop ballots from being counted.

There is no merit to these claims of fraud, nor any evidence presented. But the Trump campaign is pushing ahead anyway.

In Michigan, the Trump campaign said it filed suit in state court on Wednesday to halt vote counting, alleging that the campaign was denied access to “numerous counting locations” across the state to observe the opening of ballots.

In Pennsylvania, the campaign moved to intervene in a case that has already been before the U.S. Supreme Court once. The campaign said it is engaged in two other lawsuits designed to immediately stop the counting of ballots by challenging the state’s implementation of first-time voter identification rules and, as an appeal of a case that failed on Tuesday, by claiming the campaign’s observers were not allowed proper access to watch the counting of ballots.

More lawsuits are expected to be filed in Nevada and North Carolina. The campaign is also pushing for a recount in Wisconsin.

Trump’s legal effort is confused and contradictory. In Michigan, he is suing to stop ballots from being counted ― even though he trailed Biden in the state as of Wednesday...

Continue reading on HuffPost