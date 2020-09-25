Trump Lashes Out at Fox News After Poll Shows Him Down in Key States

President Donald Trump lashed out once again at Fox News after the network’s latest poll showed him losing to Democratic nominee Joe Biden in key states like Pennsylvania and Ohio.

“One of the worst polls in 2016 was the @FoxNews Poll. They were so ridiculously wrong. Fox said they were going to change pollsters, but they didn’t. They totally over sample Democrats to a point that a child could see what is going on. Rasmussen, which was accurate, at 52%,” wrote the president on Twitter.

The new poll, released Thursday, shows Biden at 52% in Nevada while Trump is at 41%. In Ohio, Biden had 50% and Trump and 45%. Pennsylvania earned Biden 51% and Trump 44%. A majority of respondents in each state were displeased with Trump’s handling of the coronavirus and indicated they’d prefer Biden to make the next Supreme Court nominee.

The president regularly chastizes Fox News and its polling unit when he dislikes the findings of a poll, and while Fox News doesn’t respond to direct attacks, the network has been consistent in defending its polling unit.

Earlier this month, the president falsely claimed that he was actually leading in battleground states, but the “fake news” wouldn’t report it.

“I must tell you that Fox has among the worst pollsters of all. I think they’re terrible,” Trump told Fox News Sean Hannity Sept. 9, while calling into his show.

