Trump Lashes Out at ‘Bully’ and ‘Lowlife’ Meghan McCain

Former president Donald Trump released a scathing statement about former “The View” co-host Meghan McCain Friday, calling her a “bully” and “lowlife” and continue his habit of tossing insults at her late father, Sen. John McCain.

“Isn’t it funny that Meghan McCain, who has always been a bully and basically a lowlife, is now complaining that it was she who was bullied by the Slobs and Radical Left maniacs of “The View,'” Trump said in the emailed statement, referring to Meghan McCain’s new audiobook, “Bad Republican,” and its revelations that she felt her former colleagues Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg were hostile to her at the ABC program.

“At the request of many of her representatives, I made it possible for her father to have the world’s longest funeral, designed and orchestrated by him, even though I was never, to put it mildly, a fan. In his own very special way, he was a RINO’s RINO,” Trump began his statement.

“Despite his fighting against me, I won Arizona by a lot in 2016 and won Arizona by even more in 2020—unfortunately the vote counters in 2020 were far more important than the candidate,” Trump went on, referring to his oft-repeated falsehood that he won in 2020 and the results of the election were somehow rigged. “I have since found out that McCain, who was close to last in his class at Annapolis, sent the fake and totally discredited scam Dossier to the FBI, hoping to stop the ‘Trump Train.’ In any event, Meghan should fight the Communists instead of explaining how they beat her, hurt her, and made her ‘physically ill.’ She should fight back against the Losers of The View the way she fights against very good and well-meaning Republicans, and she would do herself a world of good!”

Meghan McCain did respond to Trump’s taunt, tweeting, “Thanks for the publicity boomer. My new @audible_com memoir #BadRepublican is out now.”

Fox News got an exclusive first listen to the audiobook and reported Tuesday that in it, McCain says Goldberg and Behar displayed a “toxic, direct and purposeful hostility” toward her, growing “meaner and less forgiving” as Trump’s administration went on, “as if I had become an avatar for everything they hated about the president.”

She added that their behavior was compounded by the fact that they’d seen, firsthand, how Trump attacked McCain and her family, notably going after late Sen. John McCain while he was alive and after his death.