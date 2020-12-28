Trump labelled ‘entitled frat boy’ by Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera

Reporter Geraldo Rivera appears on the “FOX & Friends” All American Concert Series at FOX Studios on 24 August 2012 in New York City ((Getty Images))

Fox News Channel roaming correspondent-at-large Geraldo Rivera, a longtime friend of Donald Trump, has criticised the US president for his actions since losing 3 November’s election.

In a tweet on Saturday, Rivera, 77, said that he supported Mr Trump for “four years” while he was “assailed by leftist creeps who conjured the Russia Hoax to wreck his presidency.”

However, the journalist added: “Sadly he lost a bitterly contested election,” before claiming that since the election Mr Trump “has behaved like an entitled frat boy.”

Although President-elect Biden was declared the winner of the presidential election last month, Mr Trump has repeatedly falsely claimed that there was widespread voter fraud and has still not conceded.

President Trump and his team have had more than 50 legal challenges dismissed over the last month, as he and his allies are still attempting to overturn 3 November’s election results. There is no evidence for the claims.

Rivera, a longtime friend and ally of Mr Trump, has supported him publicly over the last four years, but the journalist has acknowledged for more than a month now that he lost the presidential election.

On 12 November, after most news networks including Fox News had declared Mr Biden the winner of the election, Rivera said in reference to Mr Trump: “You battled the back stabbers & our enemies & remade the world in peace & prosperity.”

However, the journalist added: “You came so close. Time coming soon to say goodbye with grace and dignity.”

Earlier this month, Rivera also urged the president and his allies to stop contesting the election result, telling Fox News: “The president is wrong. There is no avenue left. There was no legislative avenue, there’s no constitutional avenue, there is no judicial avenue.”

While after White House chief of staff Mark Meadows tweeted that the president has “mounting evidence of voter fraud”, Rivera told Fox News: “That’s bogus! There’s no way to turn it around! It hurts to say but it is true.”

In a follow up tweet on Saturday, Rivera also criticised the Trump campaign’s former attorney Sidney Powell, who has filed multiple error-laden lawsuits in an attempt to overturn the election for Mr Trump.

“Sidney Powell is a pathetic lawyer who among others is working to destroy the legacy of Donald Trump,” Rivera said.

Despite filing multiple lawsuits in several swing states lost by Mr Trump on 3 November, all of Ms Powell’s legal challenges have been dismissed, while none of her claims have been substantiated.

Earlier this month, the US Electoral College voted for Mr Biden as the winner of the presidential election, with 306 electoral votes to Mr Trump’s 232. The result is expected to be confirmed by Congress on 6 January.

Note: The article previously referred to Mr Rivera as a ‘Fox News host’. Mr Rivera is not a Fox News host and is instead a Fox News Channel roaming correspondent-at-large. We updated this article on 28 December 2020 by removing the word ‘host’ and adding 'Fox News Channel roaming correspondent-at-large’.

