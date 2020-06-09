Trump Is Opposed To 'Kneeling In General,' Raising Hell With Religious Worship

Mary Papenfuss
HuffPost

President Donald Trump is “very much against kneeling in general,” press secretary Kayleigh McEnany  declared Monday. That was a head-spinner for those who spend time kneeling in houses of worship and at memorials and gravesides.

McEnany was referring to Trump’s opposition to athletes who take a knee before sports events to protest racism and police brutality, but the devil is in the details of bad wording. Those — like Trump — who spend little to no time kneeling at religious services likely didn’t realize how obliviously disrespectful McEnany’s declaration sounded.

Twitter critics were only too happy to point it out:

