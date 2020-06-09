Trump Is Opposed To 'Kneeling In General,' Raising Hell With Religious Worship
President Donald Trump is “very much against kneeling in general,” press secretary Kayleigh McEnany declared Monday. That was a head-spinner for those who spend time kneeling in houses of worship and at memorials and gravesides.
McEnany was referring to Trump’s opposition to athletes who take a knee before sports events to protest racism and police brutality, but the devil is in the details of bad wording. Those — like Trump — who spend little to no time kneeling at religious services likely didn’t realize how obliviously disrespectful McEnany’s declaration sounded.
Twitter critics were only too happy to point it out:
Fun Fact for the “Evangelical” President:
Kneeling is encouraged in Scripture over 32 times in the Holy Bible, and People that Practice Christianity have been Kneeling to Pray since the Birth of Jesus.
— 🌎𝐖𝐞𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞🌍 (@American4Love) June 8, 2020
Is that why he doesn't go to Church?
— Alexis Fernandes (@AlexFTweets) June 8, 2020
So, I guess he's never been to a service at St. John's across the street or if he went, he didn't pray. Episcopalians kneel when praying.
— TuneSmith (@emptytunes) June 8, 2020
Oh, he's generally "against kneeling"? Tell these guys, then pic.twitter.com/ZSEidaWWgz
— Angelarte (@AngelarteCom) June 8, 2020
Jesus likes kneeling
— Ms Peacock (@maggiePaintet) June 8, 2020
Trump loves to annoy Episcopalians!
— Alabama Reproductive Rights Advocates (@ALReproRightsAd) June 8, 2020
Don't forget us Catholics ⛪
— Susan Andrews (@Sandrews115) June 8, 2020
House and Senate Democrats kneel for an 8 minute and 46 second moment of silence for George Floyd. pic.twitter.com/so3S7eBtna
— Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) June 8, 2020
So what you’re saying is he doesn’t pray?
— Fohtohgirl💎 (@fohtohgirl) June 8, 2020
Which is why he only bowed and curtsied for the King of Saudi Arabia.
— lisa anny 🆘 (@historygirlMA) June 8, 2020
Waiting to hear the evangelicals spin this.
— Rebekah Sanderlin (@rsanderlin) June 8, 2020
This article originally appeared on HuffPost.