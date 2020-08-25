Trump jokes about hydroxychloroquine as he appears at RNC surrounded by essential workers

Donald Trump joked about a malaria drug his administration determined a poor treatment for coronavirus that he pushed for months as he made his prime time Republican National Convention debut.

The president appeared at the event for the second time on Monday in the East Room of the White House with nurses, law enforcement personnel, postal workers and others. They hailed his Covid-19 response as the RNC and Trump campaign opened the convention by defending what is likely the weakest part of the president's resume: his virus response. There are at least 177,000 coronavirus deaths in America, and over 5.7m cases, according to The Johns Hopkins University.

"I won't ask you about the hyrdroxychloroquine," Mr Trump said after one of his guests said he was given a Z-Pack and cough medicine when he tested positive for the virus.

Earlier in the first night of the convention, speakers hailed the administration's work to authorise other anti-coronavirus drugs – but none mentioned hydroxychloroquine, which Mr Trump pushed for months without any supporting medical or scientific data.

He again on Monday noted he alleged took one dose of the malaria drug.

The segment with Mr Trump and his guests, all of whom had coronavirus, appeared an attempt to make him seem empathetic.

Democrats spent parts of their four-night convention making the opposite case, saying he "quit" on his fellow Americans and still lacks any coronavirus plan.

The president addressed a political convention from the White House after North Carolina officials shut down his plans for a full, in-person event there, then a Covid-19 outbreak in Florida prevented him from holding it in Jacksonville.





